Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs took four of their children on a night out that they’ll likely never forget. The family attended Leanna Crawford’s concert and Jenny documented the evening on Instagram.

Overall, it was the Fixer to Fabulous couple’s 10-year-old daughter Charlotte who seemed to have the best time at the show, with Jenny writing, “If you’ve ever watched a little girl and her best friend experience a dream come true, you know how immensely special the moment is. You know you’ll want to freeze time and bottle up their joy. You know you’ll say a prayer of gratitude for the fact that she looks up to one of the kindest, Godly and authentic humans you’ve had the pleasure of meeting.”

However, she also made sure to note that twins Nathan and Ben, both 14, and daughter Sylvie, 13, also had a great time. The pictures proved it, too, as the children were all smiles as they posed for a photo with Crawford and another one in the crowd.

“Even though the [sic] tried to act cool, my three teenagers were grinning ear to ear all night. All of us left the show filled to the brim. It was a beautiful, holy, memorable, freeze-time kind of night,” Jenny continued.

One of the most special moments, though, was in a video that Jenny shared, which featured Charlotte sitting on her dad’s shoulders and singing along. As the HGTV star told Crawford in the caption, “She couldn’t stop crying tears of pure happiness as you sang Still Waters and she sang along. To watch her run after Jesus and be inspired, encouraged and spurred on in the faith because of you and the beautiful lyrics you share with the world is such a gift. Thank you for sharing your gifts so beautifully.”

Jenny and Dave also share a 5-year-old son named Luke, although he may have been a bit too young to join for the evening out.

