What To Know The Live Shows began on the March 30 episode of American Idol.

Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 14 and they’ll all perform songs of faith during the show.

At the end of the night, two more will be eliminated as the Top 12 is revealed.

We’ve officially reached the Live Shows on Season 24 of American Idol. On the Monday, March 30, episode, the Top 14 contestants sang songs of faith during the first live performances of the season.

The night began with Ryan Seacrest revealing which 14 artists from the Top 20 would be moving on in the competition. The Top 20 performed in Hawaii over the past two episodes, and viewers voted for their favorites. The singers moving on to the Top 14 were: Jordan McCullough, Chris Tungseth, Rae, Daniel Stallworth, Brooks, Philmon Lee, Braden Rumfelt, Keyla Richardson, Lucas Leon, Jake Thistle, Hannah Harper, Kyndal Inskeep, Julián Kalel, and Jesse Findling.

So, the artists eliminated ahead of the Live Shows were: Ruby Rae, Madison Moon, Makiyah, Abayomi, Kutter Bradley, and Genevieve Heyward. Viewers will get to vote throughout the episode, with only 12 more moving on.

Scroll down for a live recap of the performances and check back at the end of the night to find out who was eliminated.

Keyla Richardson

Keyla was the first artist to take the stage for songs of faith night and she sang “Jireh” for her live performance.

“Here’s the situation. You have that star look, that star sound, and more importantly, that star strut,” Lionel Richie said. “You were walking that walk, singing that song. I just love your stage presence. Your presentation was so wonderful. Loved it.”

Carrie Underwood said it was the right “way to kick off the show,” adding, “You put us right there in the mind frame of being grateful. Just amazing. For the record, I feel like you just look so gorgeous and sophisticated and just lovely.” Finally, Luke Bryan praised Keyla for how she “commanded the stage” and said she’s “making it her moment.”

Jesse Findling

Jesse chose Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” to perform for songs of faith night. “That was great, Jesse,” Underwood said. “I was holding my breath for lots of people, but I bet you feel better now that that’s over. That song is such a beautiful, singable song. When people say you made it your own, you really did make that your own. I loved the arrangement. I love what you did with it. You made that song suit your voice and did it really fantastically.”

Bryan raved over how “controlled” Jesse’s voice is, but urged him to “keep pushing and digging more and more” since “we’re getting into the serious part of the competition.” Lastly, Richie said “ditto” to his first two judges, adding, “There’s purity about your voice and sincerity about your voice that just comes right through. Just remember, it’s down to 14. Give it to us.”

Lucas Leon

Next up, Lucas took the stage with a rendition of “Gratitude” and had Underwood singing along. “That was my favorite performance I’ve seen you do thus far,” Bryan confirmed. “It just felt like everything came together, your voice really works in this room. You look like you got your whole thing together and you’re ready to be a star.”

Richie told Lucas to “grow” from here and use this as the “big step” to reach the next level of his performances. Underwood applauded Lucas for being “very genuine” in singing the song and said she “felt a little holy spirit in the room.” However, she also noted that she “felt a little nerves” from the teenager, and urged him to just “keep doing what you’re doing.”

Daniel Stallworth

Next up was music teacher Daniel with a rendition of “Brighter Days,” and he totally brought the house down with his powerful vocals.

“What I love is you have the ability to tell a story and move the crowd,” Richie gushed. “What you did there was a great, great performance.”

Underwood noted that Daniel is “so serious all the time,” but pointed out how he comes alive when the music kicks in. “I feel like we’re watching you kind of get into a more comfortable, fun space,” the country singer added. Bryan pushed Daniel to “grow, grow, grow” as the show continues, and praised him for “trying new things” with his last two performances.

This story is developing. Keep refreshing for live updates from the show.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC