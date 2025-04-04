‘Duck Dynasty’: Jase Robertson Shares Major Health Updates on Phil & Kay

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jase Robertson and Kay & Phil Robertson
Jase Robertson Instagram; Kay Robertson Instagram

Jase Robertson is giving Duck Dynasty fans the “blunt truth” when it comes to the ongoing health complications facing his parents, Phil and Kay Robertson.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast, Jase revealed good and bad news, noting that while his mom’s health is improving, his dad’s condition continues to worsen.

“Tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good,” Jase said, per Taste of Country, when talking about Phil’s health. “I’m just giving the blunt truth. I’ll say, ‘Not good.'”

Last December, Jase revealed Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, later adding there is also a blood disease and multiple fractured vertebrae causing Phil’s back issues. Then, earlier this year, Kay suffered a fall that resulted in surgery.

“We’re making them comfortable and we’re doing the best we can. So I think that’s just what you do,” Jase said on the podcast.

He went on to say his mom is still in the hospital and doing better but that, for a moment, the family thought they might lose her after she picked up an infection.

Is Uncle Si Returning to 'Duck Dynasty' Reboot Amid Health Concerns?
Related

Is Uncle Si Returning to 'Duck Dynasty' Reboot Amid Health Concerns?

“For my mom, it’s been a lot better this past week because she was really not doing good,” he shared. “She got an infection from a fall, from a cut that had happened earlier… she’s still in the hospital, but [now it’s] more rehab, physically, and trying to get her to eat.”

“We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” he continued. “That’s what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult.”

Jase is one of Phil and Kay’s four children who appeared alongside them on the hit A&E reality series Duck Dynasty. Earlier this year, A&E announced the show will return, with Duck Dynasty: The Revival scheduled to premiere this summer. Phil is not expected to be featured in the reboot due to his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and declining health.

Duck Dynasty: Revival, Summer 2025, A&E

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Jase Robertson

Kay Robertson

Phil Robertson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
piddle osborne solving the wheel of fortune puzzle on 4/2/2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Librarian With Unique Name Misses $1 Million Win – Fans React
Dania Ramirez — 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit'
2
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Boss Explains Why Nikki Was Killed Off
Donald Trump
3
Fox News Criticized After Stock Ticker Removed During Trump Tariff Tumble
KArla Mosley on The Price is Right 4/07/2025
4
‘The Price Is Right’ Welcomes Back ‘Beyond The Gates’ Star Karla Mosley as Guest Model
Shifting Gears, 9-1-1, and Will Trent
5
ABC Renews ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Shifting Gears’ & More, But ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Is Still on the Bubble