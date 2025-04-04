‘Duck Dynasty’: Jase Robertson Shares Major Health Updates on Phil & Kay

Jase Robertson is giving Duck Dynasty fans the “blunt truth” when it comes to the ongoing health complications facing his parents, Phil and Kay Robertson.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast, Jase revealed good and bad news, noting that while his mom’s health is improving, his dad’s condition continues to worsen.

“Tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good,” Jase said, per Taste of Country, when talking about Phil’s health. “I’m just giving the blunt truth. I’ll say, ‘Not good.'”

Last December, Jase revealed Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, later adding there is also a blood disease and multiple fractured vertebrae causing Phil’s back issues. Then, earlier this year, Kay suffered a fall that resulted in surgery.

“We’re making them comfortable and we’re doing the best we can. So I think that’s just what you do,” Jase said on the podcast.

He went on to say his mom is still in the hospital and doing better but that, for a moment, the family thought they might lose her after she picked up an infection.

“For my mom, it’s been a lot better this past week because she was really not doing good,” he shared. “She got an infection from a fall, from a cut that had happened earlier… she’s still in the hospital, but [now it’s] more rehab, physically, and trying to get her to eat.”

“We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” he continued. “That’s what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult.”

Jase is one of Phil and Kay’s four children who appeared alongside them on the hit A&E reality series Duck Dynasty. Earlier this year, A&E announced the show will return, with Duck Dynasty: The Revival scheduled to premiere this summer. Phil is not expected to be featured in the reboot due to his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and declining health.