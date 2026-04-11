‘Duck Dynasty’: Bella Robertson & Jacob Mayo Open Up About Fertility Struggles

What To Know Willie Robertson spearheaded the creation of a DIY BMX course on the family property.

Will and Abby returned from Dallas andmoved in with Willie and Korie.

Bella and Jacob Mayo opened up about their fertility struggles.

Willie Robertson had an idea for a new addition to the family property on Duck Dynasty: The Revival. While work got underway on the project, he welcomed his son Will and daughter-in-law Abby back to town.

Although when the couple takes residence at Willie and Korie’s house, will they overstay their welcome? The April 12 episode of the A&E series also sees Bella and her husband Jacob Mayo open up about recent struggles. Read on to find out how the relatives banded together for them in unique ways.

Willie was inspired after going with son John Luke and son-in-law John Reed Loflin and grandkids to a BMX course. He thought it would be nice if they had their own DIY BMX park. “If you can ride a bike in a junkyard, you can ride anywhere.” Willie said, reflecting on his own childhood. The “Red Neck Rec Centers” have been a family tradition. He was concerned John Luke was being too cautious with his kids. Willie saw this endeavor as a way to nudge him back a little into the “danger zone.” The guys seek materials at a junkyard for their pseudo obstacle course. “Expand your vision,” Willie said.

Among the items they pick up is a boat, tire, and kids bicycle. John Luke drafted pieces of a course. “I really just want fire,” John Reed said. Uncle Si tore up John Luke’s plan, feeling it needed more, including a “Pond of Doom.” Luckily, John Luke had a second copy. The “Bayou BMX” course was revealed to the family. The ladies were concerned about their children’s safety. “Nothing that would require a tetanus shot,” John Luke’s wife Mary Kate said with concern. John Luke demonstrated the course, which went as you’d expect. Mary Kate wanted the fire and metal gone and a few more modifications before the kids could use it. A week later John Luke made the modifications. Willie brought some new bikes for the kids to use for the occasion. Everyone loved it, except for always the critic Si.

Meanwhile, Will and Abby come back from Dallas and move into Willie and Korie’s house until they get back on their feet. “That’s how it starts,” Willie said. Also, moving in was Ollie, Will and Abby’s dog daughter, Will finds that his room now has bunk beds. Will liked to sing as part of his morning routine, which Willie was bothered by. Ollie pooping in the house and Will taking his precious spot on the couch doesn’t help. Willie took suggestions from folks at Duck Commander. “Everything in your house is coin operated, “Si suggested. Si’s idea was also to speed up the process by Willie taking Will and Abby to look for a new place to live. Willie brought them some suggestions for the big birdies to leave the nest. The good news was Will and Abby already had a place in mind. I’m sure the bunk bed setup helped force their hand.

Bella spoke to sisters Sadie and Rebecca about troubles having a baby with her husband Jacob over the last three-and-a-half years. The couple had a specialist appointment in six weeks, but were open to suggestions. Jacob had a similar conversation with the guys. Si wondered if Jacob’s salmon (siemen)

Si wondered if Jacob’s salmon (semen) was swimming upstream. He brought u p the idea of bull balls maybe helping. Rebecca suggested everything from acupuncture to black food like eggplants or octopus. The acupuncturist came over Bella and Jacob’s house. “Am I getting stabbed in the beans or what?,” Jacob asked. His fears were eased as they got the treatment. He enjoyed it more than he thought.

Later, Rebecca brought a box of stuff to help with fertility including ingredients for a smoothie filled with liver and I guess what you would describe as supplements. Rebecca and Bella drink the concoction where Rebecca described it as fish or turtle food in taste. So, it doesn’t sound tasty. John Reed prepared bull testicles for Jacob. It turned into a competition between Jacob and Christian Huff for whoever could eat the most in a minute. Si broke out some cash to the winner. Christian dominated in the testicle eating contest. Si conveniently left without giving the money. Jacob was grateful for everyone’s support, but hopefully there are less bull testicles in their future.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E