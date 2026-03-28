‘Duck Dynasty’ Drama as John Luke Robertson Is Cuffed & Stuffed by Cops

What To Know Willie Robertson attempted to launch a chaotic new “Podblast” project.

John Godwin explores starting a fishing guide business, leading to a comical test run.

John Luke Robertson orchestrates a heist to reclaim his childhood elk trophy and ends up in hot water.

Willie Robertson has been exploring varying interests within his “semi-retired” life on Duck Dynasty: The Revival. During the March 28 episode of the A&E series, he starts to envision a new project that may impede his daughter Sadie’s business.

Speaking of retirement longtime Duck Commander staple John Godwin wants to explore his own venture. Meanwhile, Willie’s son John Luke is willing to go to great lengths to reclaim a piece of his childhood…and ends up handcuffed by police.

Read on to find out the shenanigans to come below.

Willie’s big idea was to start a “Podblast.” He had a dream of being like Alex Trebek hosting mixed with The Tonight Show or more Jerry Springer. Needless to say, the entrepreneur is all over the place and hasn’t quite nailed down the idea. Willie wanted to use Sadie’s WHOA That’s Good podcast. It’s not the best timing as she gears up for her first live episode featuring country superstar Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. She also reminded him that she paid rent and earned money through the show. Sadie’s mom Korie backed up her daughter.

Despite what Sadie said, Willie moved forward setting up shop. He admittedly said this was a work in progress similar to throwing “spaghetti against the wall.” The ladies come in to see what’s going on and shut it down. He went back to the Duck Commander space with his guest Mountain Man Tim Guraedy. Willie didn’t like the vibe and moved on with his venue search. He wasn’t going far by ending up at the Duck Commander store. It then turned from a taping to an impromptu meet-and-greet with Mountain Man. Sadie’s taping with Thomas and Lauren goes well as the couple open up about officially getting together at age 21 after knowing each other from childhood. Willie later announced his semi-retirement from the “Podblast” business…until Sadie gave her dad a gift, a coffee mug that says “World’s Best Podblaster.” Willie declared, “I’m back baby.”

John thought about his future and decided to explore taking people fishing. Although he had a checkered history on the open water, John was determined. Willie thought it was a good idea for him to do a stress test with the idea and business. He recruited his daughter Bella, Uncle Si, and COO Jeffrey Kent or “clipboard” as Si called him. The test run turned out to be a two-day trip. Jeffrey was apprehensive about the safety of the vessel and asked John the top speed the boat may go. “I’m not sure, but I’m trying to get there,” John said, which I’m sure didn’t ease Jeffrey’s concerns. Bella passed on some advice, “When you’re guiding customers, maybe let them fish.” Bella got some reel time as Jeffrey kept asking his questions. John likened it to fishing with his sister’s kids. The next day Jeffrey went overboard. Luckily, he had his life jacket on.

Elsewhere, John Luke was feeling sentimental thinking about the bull elk he got as a kid with his dad. It currently hangs in sister Rebecca and brother-in-law John Reed’s house. The couple moved in 2018 as it was Kori and Willie’s old residence. Adding fuel to the fire, John Luke was getting grief about having smaller animals on the wall in his office. He tried to ask for it back after paying a visit to see John Reed. The children love the elk, which made it hard to part with. The elk had been a fixture there for the better part of 20 years.

After failing going the upstanding route, John Luke hatched a plan with brother-in-laws Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo. They’d go on the mission on Thursday when John Reed and Rebecca have a date night. Jacob had the entry code to the house while the other guys looked to get in through the back. Once inside they secure the cargo and replace it with another smaller hanging animal.

When Rebecca and John Reed came back, he noticed a weird bag on the table and the missing item. Just when John Luke thought he got away with the heist, he heard police sirens outside his office building. When questioned by police, John Luke folded and admitted to taking the property. He was handcuffed and put in the vehicle set to head to the station. John Reed then popped up and said, “Gotcha!” It was all a prank and he wasn’t really being arrested! John Reed knew who the culprit was and decided to teach him a lesson Scared Straight! style.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E