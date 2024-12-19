‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Heartbreaking Health Update Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

There is more worrying health news about Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson. Son Willie Robertson has revealed to Fox News Digital multiple new issues the family patriarch is facing, after it was recently revealed he was battling Alzheimer’s.

Willie said that his dad is “battling a lot of things right now” including, “a blood disorder, and then he’s got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer’s … and probably some mini-strokes because of his blood.”

The Duck Dynasty star didn’t share the specifics of the blood disorder but said it was causing his father to produce “too much blood,” making it thicker. This could be a possible source of the mini-strokes he may have had. The initial news of the 78-year-old’s Alzheimer’s and blood disease diagnosis came from two other sons Jase and Al Robertson, during the December 6 episode of the Unashamed podcast.

Willie also mentioned the family was also looking into back problems. He said that was the main reason for Phil’s determination in overall well-being. Adding, “Especially in any situation where he’s getting up from the seated position or laying position, [it’s] super stressful for him, too, and very painful.”

Willie told a heartwarming story as the family has come together to keep their patriarch’s spirits and strength up. One way of doing this was by making sure he ate.

“I just got a message from him for me to bring him more food. He seems to like my cooking,” he told the news outlet. “I do hamburgers, I’ve done a couple of crawfish dishes. I’ve done all kinds of things that I think he’s always liked and eaten in the past, I don’t know if it’s as good as mom’s, but, I’m doing my best.”

He opened up further about the dynamic between his parents at this stage of their lives. They’ve been married since 1966. Willie revealed his mother, Phil’s wife, “Miss Kay” Kay Robertson had been having mobility issues due to a broken foot suffered in the summer.

Despite the setbacks, the 52-year-old remained hopeful things could improve for his dad. “God could do some amazing things,” he said, leaning into faith. “I know there’s a lot of prayers going up. And so it wouldn’t surprise me if he has a turn and ends up doing great, so you just never know.”

Fans have been following the Robertson clan since Duck Dynasty took the world by storm on A&E starting in 2012. The initial reality show phenomenon ran for 11 seasons, following the as they ran the family business Duck Commander, which made products for duck hunters.