‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After ‘Severe’ Fall

The Robertsons have been keeping Duck Dynasty fans up to date on the family’s health, including a recent fall suffered by Kay Robertson that resulted in surgery.

As reported by Taste of Country, Willie, Jase and Si Robertson provided a detailed update on a new episode of their Duck Call podcast, where they shared details on patriarch Phil’s battle with Alzheimer’s and his wife Kay’s recent fall.

“Kay had another fall, which, she falls a lot. And it was a substantial injury,” Jase explained. He added that his mother is doing “pretty well” but that the fall caused significant injuries.

“The people that around them 24/7, ’cause obviously we can’t be around them at all times, sent me a very graphic picture when she cut her leg,” Jase continued. “It was a horror show; it was severe. I was fixing to get up onstage and I see this picture of my mom, I was like, ‘oh man.’ I was like, ‘Get her to the hospital. I gotta speak.'”

Jase went on to say that Kay had a “pretty rough” surgery after her fall and is using a walker to move around, though she also continues to have mobility issues stemming from a broken foot.

Kay’s fall is the latest in a number of health problems facing the family over the past year. Last December, Jason revealed Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, later adding there is also a blood disease and multiple fractured vertebrae causing Phil’s back issues.

In December, Willie appeared on Fox News, where he first revealed that A&E was working on rebooting Duck Dynasty, which he described as “the next generation.” A&E confirmed the news in January, revealing it had already ordered two seasons that will include 20 one-hour episodes.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, Southern charm, and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming at A&E and Lifetime. “Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”