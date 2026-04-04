What To Know Willie Robertson took his family on a chaotic frog-hunting adventure as a rite of passage.

Uncle Si tried to recruit Sadie, Christian Huff, Bella, and Jacob Mayo to get into beekeeping to secure his own honey supply.

Rebecca prepared for her kids’ fashion show while dealing with unexpected visitors in the space.

Willie Robertson was continuing his effort to “redneck-ify” his grandkids during the April 4 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival. Since they had never experienced the Louisiana swamp yet, he wanted to take them on an adventure during the great outdoors.

In keeping with the theme, Uncle Si recruited some of Willie’s children to explore a new interest that may have some sting to it. Meanwhile, Rebecca is gearing up for a fashion show for her kids brand Me & My, but space has some unwanted guests.

Read on below to catch up on the latest shenanigans on the A&E reality series.

Willie took members of the family out on a frog hunt. He considered this a rite of passage. Willie’s brother Jase offered his services to help on this evening’s expedition. Young Zane started out as the catcher while Willie was given the role of ice chest man. The latter’s skills weren’t the best as the frog got away, but he redeemed himself by getting a handful of frogs. Son-in-law John Reed Loflin went all in on the activity by flipping into the water. Following their time out, Willie moved on to the process of preparing the frog legs. The demonstration turned into chaos with the frogs making a run for it.

Things settled down, but Willie had one last competition up his sleeve. He hosted his version of Hot Ones by having some of his kids and spouses dine on sauced frog legs while asking questions. The sauces included Pink and Suck, Girls Gone Mild, Hawt, Fire, and the final level called Purple Pain. Willie asked if the family member could trade lives with one sibling for a week, who would it be and what would you change about their lives. Rebecca would pick Bella, but pick a different husband. Ouch. What family member is the most dramatic when sick? Bella was chosen fro that one as well as Korie. Christian Huff and Rebecca were top choices for who would get voted off first on a survivor competition show. John Reed revealed that his wife Rebecca farted when she laughed when asked to reveal something weird about their spouse nobody knows. By the time Purple Pain came around, they were all a bit loopy and feeling it. Willie made the most of those frog legs in bringing the family together.

The episode also saw Uncle Si take Christian and Sadie and Jacob Mayo and Bella to a local beekeepers meeting. Even though he didn’t have his own hives, he had an ulterior motive. He wanted them to get into beekeeping to make him some honey. You could call him “General Winnie the Pooh.” It turned out Jep and Jessica actually had experience in beekeeping. He brought everyone over to the house to give them a crash course in the process. Christian was a little “bee-wildered” on how to put on the protective suit. “They could smell fear,” Jep warned.

Christian wanted to channel his inner Jason Statham, the star of The Beekeeper movie. The newcomers learned about harvesting honey and got a taste. Si may be one step closer to getting his bathtub of honey from his worker bees. Christian thought he found his calling until the bees freaked them all out. Sadie, who was pregnant, felt it wasn’t the best time to have the bees. John Luke and Mary Kate were sent the bee materials at their house, and the coupe was all in. Si’s dream could still become a tasty reality.

Rebecca felt the time crunch to get the area cleared out in a building space for her fashion show runway. She brought some of the ladies in the family to help. That was until Bella spotted a rat in an old drawer. “It looked pretty cute,” Rebecca said. The creepy crawlers weren’t so cute, which led her to believe she needed an exterminator. John Reed and others came out to take care of things, but Rebecca was concerned and really wanted professionals. They spotted a cross-eyed possum behind a toilet. The poor guy was actually cuddly and may have ended up a pet. Rebecca was able to set up the fashion show in time. Si served as runway coach enforcing to the kids the importance of bringing attitude and not being afraid to break out the duck lips. Some of the models had accessories in the form of holding a frog. There was hope for this generation yet.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E