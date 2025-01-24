Duck Dynasty is returning to A&E this summer with many of the original stars along for the ride, but fans are eager to find out if the beloved Uncle Si will be back too.

Korie Robertson and her daughter Sadie Robertson answered that question on the latest episode of their Whoa That’s Good podcast, with the former confirming that the popular Uncle Si will be taking part in the highly-anticipated reboot.

“Is Uncle Si gonna be on the show?” Korie said before answering, “Yes, you will see Uncle Si on the show.” She added, “So much has changed. We’ve got a lot to catch people up on.”

Fans had been worrying about Uncle Si after a social media video shared last May showed him hooked up to oxygen. Given health concerns about him, many long-time Duck Dynasty viewers thought he might not be able to participate in the new series.

Now they know he will be involved, fans took to Instagram to share their excitement, with one commenter writing, “Thats what I like to hear jack.”

“Yay!! I’m so glad it is coming back!! Love the whole family!!!” said another.

“Happy, happy, happy news!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “There’s no Duck Dynasty without you Si. God bless.”

“Ohhh I’m sooooo excited for this!! I have missed them sooo much!!! Welcome back Robertsons!!!” added one fan

In December, Willie Robertson appeared on Fox News, where he first revealed that A&E was working on rebooting the series, which he described as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty.”

Titled Duck Dynasty: Revival, the new series will catch fans up with the original cast, including patriarch Phil Robertson, who has been battling his own health issues in recent years. Last month, Phil’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis was made public for the first time.

Earlier this month, A&E confirmed it has already ordered two seasons that will include 20 one-hour episodes.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, Southern charm, and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming at A&E and Lifetime. “Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

Duck Dynasty: Revival, Summer 2025, A&E