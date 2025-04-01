Bill Murray Gets Nostalgic Over ‘Good Friend’ Bruce Willis Amid Actor’s Dementia Diagnosis

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Bruce Willis and Bill Murray pose at the 'Moonrise Kingdom' photocall
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

 More

Bill Murray got emotional while talking about his longtime friend Bruce Willis during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday (March 31) night’s episode. The actors worked together on 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom but also know each other from Murray’s time on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s.

Moonrise Kingdom was a really beautiful, lovely film, and I got to work with and have a wonderful time with Bruce Willis, who we should remember today,” Murray recalled. “He just had a birthday. Bruce Willis is a good guy. A good f**king guy. He was a good friend.”

Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, turned 70 on March 19. “[He] really always understood,” Murray continued. “Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live. He was a page. And his job was to come and refill … this sounds insane … his job was to come and refill the M&Ms and pretzels in the actor’s rooms. I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy, he said, ‘You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me.’ And I thought, ‘Okay,’ I always thought, ‘Okay, I’m good with this guy.’ He was a good guy.”

While Willis has been living life privately since retiring from acting in 2022 — he was first diagnosed with aphasia before receiving the more specific dementia diagnosis — his family sometimes offers updates about his health. Most recently, ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom Willis shares three children, shared photos to celebrate his 70th birthday. She also revealed in a February interview that she visits the Die Hard star every week.

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Emotional Message After Gene Hackman Death
Related

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Emotional Message After Gene Hackman Death

In December, Moore also told CNN, “You know, given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.” Willis is now married to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two daughters.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Bravo

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where to stream

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Bill Murray

Bruce Willis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Genie Francis - 'General Hospital'
1
Genie Francis Takes Us Inside the Emotional ‘GH’ Anniversary Episode
Michael Emerson as Judge Crawford and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 18 - 'I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago'
2
First Look at Michael Emerson’s Final ‘Elsbeth’ Episode
kenan thompson (left) morgan wallen (right) on separate red carpets
3
Kenan Thompson Speaks Out on Morgan Wallen’s Walk-Off on ‘SNL’
Baylee Littrell, Mattie Pruitt and Jamal Roberts on American Idol
4
Which ‘American Idol’ Contestants Moved on After 1st Round of Hollywood Week?
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life - Alexis Bledel as Rory, Lauren Graham as Lorelai, Kelly Bishop as Emily
5
Another ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival? Amy Sherman-Palladino, Lauren Graham & More Speak Out