Bill Murray got emotional while talking about his longtime friend Bruce Willis during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday (March 31) night’s episode. The actors worked together on 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom but also know each other from Murray’s time on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s.

“Moonrise Kingdom was a really beautiful, lovely film, and I got to work with and have a wonderful time with Bruce Willis, who we should remember today,” Murray recalled. “He just had a birthday. Bruce Willis is a good guy. A good f**king guy. He was a good friend.”

Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, turned 70 on March 19. “[He] really always understood,” Murray continued. “Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live. He was a page. And his job was to come and refill … this sounds insane … his job was to come and refill the M&Ms and pretzels in the actor’s rooms. I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy, he said, ‘You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me.’ And I thought, ‘Okay,’ I always thought, ‘Okay, I’m good with this guy.’ He was a good guy.”

While Willis has been living life privately since retiring from acting in 2022 — he was first diagnosed with aphasia before receiving the more specific dementia diagnosis — his family sometimes offers updates about his health. Most recently, ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom Willis shares three children, shared photos to celebrate his 70th birthday. She also revealed in a February interview that she visits the Die Hard star every week.

In December, Moore also told CNN, “You know, given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.” Willis is now married to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two daughters.