What To Know As CBS continues to renew series for the 2026-2027 season, there are some whose fates are still up in the air.

Here’s a look at the ratings for those shows.

CBS is getting its lineup together for the 2026-2027 season, and that includes another renewal on March 23. However, there are still nine shows from the network that have yet to be renewed (or canceled).

CIA (Season 2) has joined the other renewed series for the 2026-2027 season, which includes: The Amazing Race (Season 39), Boston Blue (Season 2), Elsbeth (Season 4), FBI (Season 9), Fire Country (Season 5), George & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3), Ghosts (Season 6), Marshals (Season 2), Matlock (Season 3), NCIS (Season 24), NCIS: Origins (Season 3), NCIS: Sydney (Season 4), Sheriff Country (Season 2), Survivor (Season 51), and Tracker (Season 4).

Joining the CBS lineup in the 2026-2027 season are new series Cupertino, from Robert and Michelle King and reuniting them with Mike Colter, and Einstein, bringing Matthew Gray Gubler back to the network after his 15 seasons on Criminal Minds.

The Neighborhood is ending with its current eighth season.

That leaves the fates of nine of CBS’s shows still up in the air: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, America’s Culinary Cup, Big Brother, DMV, Harlan Coben‘s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson.

There’s not necessarily reason to worry just yet. It is still March, though CBS is announcing its 2026-2027 schedule on April 15, so that means that these shows’ fates will all likely be determined by then.

Comparing the scripted shows — DMV and Watson — to the rest of CBS’s, the comedy is in a better position (ninth in the key demo among adults 18-49) than the drama (which is second to last, only ahead of NCIS: Sydney). But the two are pretty close among total viewers, with DMV 15th and Watson last, with Sydney between them.

As for the unscripted fare, the last three in the key demo are Hollywood Squares, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, and 48 Hours, while in viewers, the last three are Hollywood Squares, 49 Hours, and America’s Culinary Cup.

Which shows are you most worried about? Which do you think will be renewed? Let us know in the comments section below.