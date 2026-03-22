What To Know In the Season 13 finale of When Calls the Heart, Lucas Bouchard made a major announcement.

The way the season ended for Lucas leaves his future with the show in the air.

The episode also featured a development between Lucas and Edie.

When Calls the Heart closed out Season 13 on March 22 with a finale that featured a celebration, proposal, and new chapters for everyone in Hope Valley. One of our favorites, Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), made a few major decisions in the Season 13 finale that will have everyone wondering about his future. (Warning: Spoilers for the When Calls the Heart Season 13 finale ahead!)

Lucas announced to the citizens of Hope Valley that he would be stepping down as governor at the end of his term. In that moment, he also endorsed Mayor Hickam (Samantha Ferris) from Benson Hills for governor. During his speech, he thanked everyone for their help over his term, but he made sure to single out a special someone.

He didn’t say Edie’s (Miranda MacDougall) name out loud, but everyone knew Lucas was talking about her. He called Edie his “North Star” and gushed, “Her brilliance, determination, sheer grit, and grace lit the way and will always, always inspire me.”

Later, Lucas and Edie discussed his big announcement and that speech. Edie then revealed that she’s leaving tomorrow for New York to do legal aid for a couple of months. “Maybe we could see what we are when I’m back?” she asked.

Lucas, always so careful, decided to take a leap of faith. He asked Edie if they needed help in New York. With his term coming to an end, he’ll have a lot more time on his hands. Lucas got his answer when Edie kissed him.

When the credits rolled on the finale, we couldn’t help but wonder: Is Lucas leaving When Calls the Heart? Will Lucas and Edie be back for Season 14?

On one hand, Lucas and Edie could only be gone for a couple of months, per her original plan. Once they’re done in New York, they could return to Hope Valley and start the next phase of their life together. But they could easily find themselves wanting to continue their legal aid work in New York and extend their stay.

Do you think Lucas and Edie will return for Season 14? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

When Calls the Heart, Season 14, 2027, Hallmark Channel