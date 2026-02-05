Lisa Rinna Addresses Feud With Andy Cohen After He Shared Her Private Text Messages

What To Know Lisa Rinna discussed her evolving relationship with Andy Cohen, revealing they are currently on good terms despite past tensions.

Rinna expressed discomfort over Cohen publishing her personal text messages in his 2023 memoir, The Daddy Diaries, though she acknowledged he gave her advance notice.

She has apologized to Cohen for previous remarks comparing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the Titanic, and their interactions have become more amicable since her departure from the show in 2023.

Lisa Rinna has had an up-and-down relationship with Andy Cohen over the years, which she has been opening up about as she promotes her upcoming memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show on Tuesday (February 3), the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an update on her relationship with the Bravo host and producer, noting that she is “fine with him today.”

However, Rinna admitted that she did not reach out to Cohen while writing her memoir, which comes out on February 24. “He’s written his own books and done what he’s done. You know, I think… he put my personal text messages in his book,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

When Cunningham reminded Rinna that Cohen gave her a heads-up that she’d be featured in his book, the former Days of Our Lives star replied, “Well, I had an idea. But then, when I read it, and they were personal text messages to basically my boss…”

She continued, “And to have them show up in a book, I was like, ‘Wow, wow, wow’…don’t give it away, but you gotta read what happened. Don’t give it away.”

According to The Daily Mail, the book in question was Cohen’s 2023 memoir, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. The Watch What Happens Live host has published several books over the years, including The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look At A Shallow Star (2014) and Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love (2021).

Rinna and Cohen have been on-and-off enemies over the years, including during the former’s run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna left the Housewives franchise in 2023. However, their relationship seems to have softened in recent times, with Bravo reporting they exchanged a friendly greeting on the red carpet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards last year in August.

She also apologized to Cohen, face-to-face on his SiriusXM, for comparing the RHOBH franchise to the Titanic. I put my foot in my mouth. It’s not that. That show’s gonna go on and on and on. I misused my words,” Rinna state. “I’m sorry I hurt your feelings.”