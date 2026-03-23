Who Is Skip Marley? The Singer’s Relationship to Bob Marley & More

Alyssa Norwin
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SKIP MARLEY
Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol‘s March 23 episode will feature the rest of the Top 20 performing for the judges in Hawaii. However, there will also be performances from guest judge Keke Palmer and Jamaican singer Skip Marley.

Yes, Skip is related to Bob Marley and has followed in his famous family member’s singing footsteps. He recently released a reimagined version of Bob’s “One Love.” Scroll down to learn how they’re connected and for more about the American Idol performer.

Who is Skip Marley?

Skip is a singer and self-taught musician. He began his music career in 2015 and started gaining more exposure the following year when he was featured in a campaign for Gap Denim.

By 2017, Skip signed a recording contract with Island Records. His first single on the label, “Lions,” was featured in a short for Pepsi. He co-wrote and is featured on Katy Perry‘s song “Chained to the Rhythm,” and even performed it with her at the Grammy Awards and other televised live shows.

Skip released his debut EP in 2020. He won a Grammy in 2025 for Best Regge Album for Exodus from Bob Marley One Love. Prior to that, he received Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song (“Slow Down” with H.E.R) and Best Reggae Album (Higher Place) in 2021.

How is Skip Marley related to Bob?

Skip is Bob Marley’s grandson. Before his death at age 36 in 1981, Bob had fathered more than 10 children. His website recognizes 11 children born between the years of 1964 and 1978. However, it’s believed that he may have even had more kids.

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Through his many children, Bob has several grandchildren, including Skip, YG Marley, Nico Marley, and more.

Who are Skip Marley’s parents?

Skip’s parents are Cedella Marley and David Minto. Bob shared Cedella with his wife Rita, whom he married in 1966. In addition to Skip, Cedella and David have two other sons.

Cedella was a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, a music group formed by Bob’s children at his request. The group has three Grammy Awards.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

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