Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday With ‘Die Hard’ Star’s Wife & Kids

Bruce Willis turned 70 on Wednesday (March 19), and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, helped celebrate the milestone event with a heartfelt message and a carousel of sweet family photos.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the recent Golden Globe winner shared a series of photos of Bruce celebrating his special day with Moore and their three adult daughters, Rumer (36), Scout (33), and Tallulah (31). Bruce married Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and they have two daughters, Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).

“Happy birthday, BW! We love you ♥️,” Moore captioned the post.

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023. He has since retired from acting.

The first image shows Bruce, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, and Moore cuddled together on the sofa. Another is a solo snap of Moore and Bruce embracing, while one shows Bruce playing with his 23-month-old granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Louetta is the daughter of Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

Another photo sees Tallulah sitting on her dad’s lap and giving him a huge hug, and another shows Scout comforting Bruce as he rests on a treatment table.

Rumer shared a fun video on her own Instagram page showing Moore and Bruce dancing in the kitchen. “To the King…I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa,” she captioned the post.

Scout also paid tribute on her Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. 🐐 Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Tallulah added, “Happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis 🐟🐠”

Meanwhile, Emma shared a photo of Bruce on a quad bike, writing, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you ✨.”

Ahead of Bruce’s 70th birthday, Rumer answered fan questions on her Instagram Stories. When one user asked for an update on how her dad is doing, she replied, “It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow so please wish my papa a big happy birthday.”