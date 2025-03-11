Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Emotional Message After Gene Hackman Death

Emma Heming Willis has shared an emotional message offering her support for caregivers in the aftermath of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s deaths.

On Friday (March 7), the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed Hackman died of cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s as a factor. The last activity on the actor’s pacemaker was registered on February 17. His wife, Arakawa, died on February 11, about a week before her husband, from hantavirus.

Investigators believe that Hackman may not have known that his wife died due to his Alzheimer’s condition. He had no food in his stomach at the time of his death but showed no signs of dehydration.

In light of this, Heming Willis took to her Instagram on Monday (March 10), where she shared a video noting the importance of providing support for caregivers.

“So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this tragic story,” she said. “It’s just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too and that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.”

She continued, “I think that there’s this common misconception that like caregivers, they got it figured out. They got it covered. They’re good. I don’t subscribe to that. I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.”

“Caregivers need care too. Period. Full stop. #supportcaregivers,” she captioned the post.

Heming Willis is married to actor Bruce Willis and has been caring for him since he was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023. Since the diagnosis, Heming Willis has been a vocal advocate for FTD research and often uses her platform to share support for caregivers.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to share their thanks for Heming Willis’ message, with one commenter writing, “I couldn’t agree with you more! 💯 spot on! Love to you and I pray you have the support that you need!”

“I so agree, my friend. Thank you so much for posting this. I think, asking for help, is still incredibly stigmatized in our society, whether it’s for caring for someone who needs care, or asking for help to move, or figuring out whatever,” wrote another.

“You are absolutely right Emma,” another said.

“The only correct takeaway from this horrible situation,” added another.