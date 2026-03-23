Kimmel, Gutfeld & More Late Night Ratings: Which Show Got Big Boost?

What To Know NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers was the only late-night show to post gains in both total viewers and the key demo for the week of March 9.

CBS’ The Late Show and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! remained the top two network shows at 11:35 pm.

Fox News’ Gutfeld! led all late-night shows in total viewers and the demo at 10 pm.

It’s been a quiet March for late-night so far, with only one show posting gains in both total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demo, while many others slipped in both categories.

According to LateNighter, citing Nielsen Live+3 ratings data, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers was the only show to see increases in total viewers and the demo. The show, which airs in the 12:37 am slot, averaged 1.01 million total viewers (up 3 percent on the week before) and 154,000 demo viewers (up 2 percent) for the week of March 9.

Elsewhere, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert continued to hold onto the top spot at 11:35 pm, averaging 2.40 million total viewers and 190,000 demo viewers. However, this was down 2 percent in total viewers compared to the week prior and down 13 percent in the key demo.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! held the second spot at the 11:35 pm hour with 2.17 million viewers (down 5 percent) and 228,000 demo viewers (down 13 percent).

NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon trailed in the 11:35 pm slot with 1.357 million total viewers and 197,000 demo viewers. However, it was the only 11:35 pm broadcast that did not show declines. The show was steady in total viewers and up 3 percent in the 18-49 demo.

The biggest viewership was over on cable, where Fox News’ Gutfeld! once again drew the largest audience, with 3.53 million total viewers and 300,000 demo viewers in the 10 pm slot. However, the show was down 5 percent in both measured categories compared to the week before.

Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live averaged 329,000 total viewers (down 10 percent on the week prior) and 84,000 demo viewers (down 8 percent) at the 10 pm hour.

ABC’s Nightline was up 2 percent in total viewers, averaging 998,000 in the 12:37 am hour. However, it was down 14 percent in the key demo, averaging 106,000 adults 18-49.