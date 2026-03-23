Megyn Kelly Has New Video of Gang She Suspects Abducted Nancy Guthrie

What To Know Megyn Kelly speculated on her show that a transnational criminal group could be responsible for Nancy Guthrie’s abduction.

Security experts debated the theory, with one noting the lack of DNA matches in U.S. databases as a possible indicator of foreign involvement.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for seven weeks.

It’s now been seven weeks since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, and investigators have still yet to name any suspects or solid theories on what happened.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, however, has one leading theory, and that’s the possibility that a transnational criminal group could have been behind the abduction. Kelly brought up the theory on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show last week when speaking with security experts James Hamilton and Will Geddes.

“You’ve been saying on this program for a couple of weeks now that you’ve seen video of these South American criminals who were breaking into homes,” Kelly said, per Parade, addressing Hamilton, who previously suggested Nancy’s abductors could be part of a South American breaking and entering crew.

Kelly added, “This is my new number one theory. You’ve got me. Now that I’ve seen the video of these guys, I totally get it.”

The veteran reporter went on to show clips of the breaking and entering crews, saying, “They look a lot like our perp. They have a hoodie sweatshirt on. They have black masks. They have gloves. They are pretty much covered head to toe.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

While Kelly appeared confident in the transnational criminal group theory, fellow guest Geddes wasn’t so sure. “My gut feeling is it isn’t a B&E (breaking and entering),” he stated. “The simple reason being is the value of the contents of the house. And secondly, the actual disappearance of Nancy’s body itself, you know, her person, it’s vanished.”

Hamilton put forward his argument for the theory, noting the lack of DNA hits as a potential tell. “If you came in here on a tourist visa, you flew in from another country, and you came in through a port of entry, we’re not going to have your DNA. If you haven’t been arrested in the U.S., we’re not going to have your fingerprints.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously revealed that DNA tests didn’t yield any matches in the FBI database.

Hamilton did admit that not knowing Nancy’s whereabouts creates some doubt about his theory. “I wrestle on that a lot,” he shared. “But I also know that these guys aren’t stupid. And it’s very difficult for you, as an American, to understand how little human life can be valued… It is a theory, but a lot of things seem to be adding up.”