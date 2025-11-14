What To Know Andy Cohen challenged Anderson Cooper to name five Real Housewives during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, revealing Cooper’s limited familiarity with the franchise.

Cooper managed to name four but needed with help from guest Patti Lupone for the fifth.

Fans reacted with amusement online, speculating about Cooper’s reluctance to mention NeNe Leakes, whom he has previously called his favorite Housewife.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper might be best friends, but that doesn’t mean they share the same interests, especially when it comes to the world of the Real Housewives.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (November 13), Cooper was put on the spot when Cohen asked him if he could name five Real Housewives. “Here are the top five Real Housewives that Anderson can name,” the host said as he threw over to the CNN anchor.

Cooper took a long pause before admitting that he thought Cohen was going to show him five photos of Housewives and he would guess their names.

“No, darling, I just want you to name five Housewives,” responded Cohen, who serves as host and executive producer of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

“That’s a tall order,” Cooper said as he began racking his brain.

Cooper started with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, one of the franchise’s most recognizable names. He then followed this up with Lauren Manzo.

“Caroline Manzo,” Cohen corrected his friend, noting that Lauren is RHONJ star Caroline’s daughter.

Cooper took a few moments before landing on his next answer, throwing his hands in the air and shouting out Lisa Rinna, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He then named Real Housewives of New York City alum Carole Radziwill as his fourth.

He had difficulty coming up with a fifth name and needed some help from fellow WWHL guest, actress Patti Lupone, who whispered a suggestion to a struggling Cooper. After the suggestion, Cooper gave his fitth name, RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

“Good, wow!” Cohen said before noting, “Patti whispered that to you.”

Fans took to the Instagram comments to share their reactions to the clip, with one user writing, “I love y’all are friends, cutest thing ever!”

“Of course Teresa was first!! ❤️🔥🙌,” said another.

“Omg. Jill Z is going to dine out for years on the fact that The Great Patti Lupone knows her name,” another added.

“He did so much better than I thought he would 😂😂,” wrote one fan.

Others wondered whether Cooper was told not to mention NeNe Leakes, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star he’d previously said was his favorite. In 2022, Leakes filed a federal lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, and Cohen for violating federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.

“Now Anderson use to love Nene. Are guest not allowed to say her name?” asked one fan.

“He was fighting saying NeNe Leaks,” another said.

Another added, “He was too afraid to say Nene Leakes? He has said in the past that she was his favourite.”

“He wanted to say NeNe so bad,” said one user.