Demi Moore Shares Detailed Update on Bruce Willis, Reveals She Visits Him Every Week

Demi Moore has opened up about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), revealing how the family has come together to support him.

The Substance star was married to Willis from 1989 to 2000 and shares three daughters with him: Rumer (36), Scout (33), and Tallulah (31). Willis later married Emma Heming, with whom he shares two young daughters, Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).

Speaking with Variety, Moore said, “We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

Moore, who has shared photos with Willis on Instagram over the past few months, revealed that she visits him weekly and is committed to supporting her daughters, Heming, and the girls.

“I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things,” she stated, referring to the close bond the family has created. “There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”

The recent Golden Globe winner shared similar sentiments in December when she appeared on CNN’s Amanpour. In the interview, she said of Willis’ condition, “You know, given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.”

“I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy,” she added. “I mean, obviously, it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty.”

The Die Hard star’s family revealed his FTD diagnosis in February 2023. According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, FTD is the most common form of dementia and can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.

Moore and Willis’ oldest daughter, Rumer, also shared an update on her dad and spoke of the tight family bond when she appeared on the British daytime show Loose Women earlier this week.

“He’s doing great. I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we’re all kind of most scared of dealing with is just the fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay,” Rumer shared.

“Because my family, we’re all so close,” she continued. “I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit.”