‘Wheel of Fortune’: Surfing Couple Wins $72,000 in ‘Best Week of the Season’

What To Know Hawaii-based couple Winter and Evan Camp won big on Wheel of Fortune’s “Love is in the Air” week.

The couple demonstrated strong teamwork throughout the episode, successfully solving multiple key puzzles.

This win marked the fourth Bonus Round solve of the week, prompting enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Wheel of Fortune‘s Love is in the Air week ended on a high when couple Winter and Evan Camp walked away with over $70,000 after using some expert teamwork to figure out the Bonus Round puzzle.

On Friday’s (March 20) episode, Hawaii-based Winter and Evan, who got married in the surfing spot where they first met, were up against Kennya and Cynthia Thornburg-Ruffin from Los Angeles, California, and Sabrina and Rudy Fiers from Reisterstown, Maryland.

Winter and Evan got off to a hot start, nailing the opening $1K Toss-Up puzzle and the Round 1 Before & After puzzle. While Sabrina & Rudy took the lead after the Mystery Round, the surfing couple regained their footing in the Express Round, winning a trip to Cancún worth $12,800.

The pair didn’t let up from that point forward, answering two of the three Triple Toss-Up puzzles and solving the final Speed-Up puzzle. They comfortably won the episode with $22,800 cash, while Sabrina & Rudy finished second with $4,000, and Kennya and Cynthia finished last with $2,000.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Winter and Evan selected the “What Are You Doing?” category along with the additional letters “C, M, G, and O.”

This gave them a four-word puzzle that read: “_ O R _ _ N G / O N / M _ / C R _ _ T.”

Winter quickly figured out the middle two words as “on” and “my,” while Evan suggested the final word could be “craft.” With that, Winter put it all together just before the timer ran out to solve the puzzle as “Working On My Craft.”

As the couple celebrated, host Ryan Seacrest opened the prize envelope to reveal they’d bagged an extra $50,000, bringing their grand total to $72,800, plus the trip to Mexico. Winter and Evan’s victory also made it four out of five Bonus Round solves across the Love is in the Air week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winter (@wintercampp)

Fans jumped onto social media to share their reactions, with one YouTube commenter writing, “Best BR week in a long time! Love seeing winners after winners!”

“It’s incredible with the amount of bonus round puzzle solves we had this week. I’m proud of all of the contestants that solved those puzzles,” said another.

“4-1 bonus round results is AMAZING!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “Well done week of shows – I loved the diversity of couples the show featured this week – it very much truly is America’s Game!”

“This is to me one of the best weeks this season,” added one commenter.

What did you think of Love is in the Air week? Did you solve Friday’s Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know your thoughts below.