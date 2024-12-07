Demi Moore Gives Big Bruce Willis Health Update

Demi Moore offered an update on ex-husband Bruce Willis’ condition on CNN’s Amanpour, saying the actor is in a “stable place” as he lives with frontotemporal dementia.

“You know, given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment,” Moore told host Christiane Amanpour on Thursday (December 5). “I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy. I mean, obviously, it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty.”

“Given the givens, [Bruce Willis] is in a very stable place at the moment,” says Demi Moore, who was previously married to him. “It’s very difficult and not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss – but there’s also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it.” pic.twitter.com/SVOiDsg6Fj — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) December 5, 2024

Willis, to whom Moore was married from 1987 to 2000, retired from acting in March 2022 as his family revealed the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, his family released another statement, saying he then had the specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

John Hopkins Medicine explains frontotemporal dementia as a group of disorders caused by the loss of nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Symptoms include behavior and personality changes, impaired judgment, emotional withdrawal, loss of energy, difficulty using or understanding language, tremors, muscle spasms or weakness, and coordination and balance challenges.

Moore’s Amanpour comments echo what she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September after host Drew Barrymore inquired about Willis, who appeared alongside them both in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

“What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at,” the star of The Substance said at the time. “You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I’m in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share.”

Willis, who is now married to model Emma Heming, shares three daughters with Moore: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.