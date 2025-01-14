The messy divorce between HGTV star Christina Haack and her estranged husband, Josh Hall, is only going to get messier as the battle is heading to court.

Appearing on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 9, Haack was asked whether her divorce from Hall is nearly over. “[We’re] not even close,” Haack replied before revealing, “We’re going to be going to trial I hear.”

“[Hall] doesn’t want to do mediation,” she added before sarcastically adding, “It’s going to be fun. Can’t wait.”

Haack and Hall, her third husband, filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

The Christina In The Country star, who recently hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is requesting that neither party receive spousal support; she also wants Hall to pay her lawyer fees. Meanwhile, Hall is seeking spousal support and wants Haack to cover his attorney fees.

In her interview on Jeff Lewis Live, Haack claimed that “[The court hasn’t] ordered me yet, but [Hall’s] been asking me [for money].” She also alleged that she “already had to give him a little something… but then he bought a Bentley. I gave him money to live and he bought a Bentley, but he also doesn’t have a job so…”

“But, hey, he drives a Bentley, so I’m sure he’s pulling a lot of chicks,” Haack added.

On Monday (January 13), Hall went Instagram-official with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys. In his Instagram Stories, Hall shared a photo of himself with Gabrys sitting on his lap beside a fire pit.

“Happy 35th to this real life [angel],” Hall captioned the image.

Last week, a source told Us Weekly, “Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time. Josh wasn’t trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match.”

Gabrys, a Nashville-based model, recently posted about Hall in an Instagram comment, calling him a “strong, patient, hardworking, generous and kind-hearted man.”

Meanwhile, Haack will next be seen in the new HGTV show The Flip Off, which premieres on January 29. The series was originally set to see Haack and Hall competing against her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his now-wife, Heather Rae El Mousa, in house-flipping competitions. While Hall filmed some scenes for the show, he later departed following his separation from Haack.