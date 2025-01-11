Josh Hall Has New Relationship After Christina Haack Split: Report

As promos for the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off revisit Josh Hall and Christina Haack’s breakup, Hall is reportedly dating someone new.

“Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time,” a source told Us Weekly. “Josh wasn’t trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match.”

Apparently, Hall has been trying to keep out of the public eye since he and Haack called an end to their marriage in July 2024, and the source adds that Hall is “the happiest he’s been in some time.”

Another source told the magazine that the new woman in Hall’s life is Stephanie Gabrys, a Nashville-based model, who recently hailed him as a “strong, patient, hardworking, generous and kind-hearted man” in an Instagram comment.

The update on Hall’s love life comes shortly after HGTV released a new sneak peek for The Flip Off, in which Haack will compete against Tarek El Moussa, her ex-husband, and Heather Rae El Moussa, his new wife, in a home-flipping battle.

Previous promos showed that Haack would be teaming up with Hall in the competition, but HGTV has omitted Hall from more recent key art and press releases for the show, and the sneak peek shows why.

In the clip, Hall and Haack get into an argument in the car, with Hall calling his then-wife “rude” and saying he wishes she would “shut up already.”

Later, El Moussa finds Haack looking out of sorts. He asks if she’s good, and she says no. “Josh and I officially split up,” she says.

Hall and Haack, who are still finalizing their split, got into a social media feud last week after Hall called out HGTV’s promos. “[That feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody,” he wrote on Instagram. “@HGTV you’ve changed.”

Haack responded in her Instagram stories. “Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me… That was all natural,” she wrote.

The Christina on the Coast host was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and to Hall starting in 2021. She seems to be on better terms with both El Moussa and Anstead, the latter of whom will also make an appearance on The Flip Off.

The Flip Off, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV