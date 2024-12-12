The holiday season is here, and Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are making plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Speaking to Us Weekly at Kathy Hilton’s DirectTV Christmas Party on Tuesday, December 10, Heather revealed that she and her husband plan to spend the holidays with Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Tarek and Haack got married in 2009 and welcomed two children together, daughter Taylor (14) and son Brayden (9). They filed for divorce in 2017, which was finalized in 2018. Haack also shares son Hudson (5) with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

“We usually have [Tarek and Haack’s kids on] Christmas day. She has them [on] Christmas Eve, but [this year] I think we’re gonna spend Christmas Eve together,” Heather explained. “[For] one of the first times.”

Tarek and Heather began dating in 2019 and married in 2021. The couple welcomed a son, Tristan (22 months), in January 2023.

The holiday family get-together comes after Haack and her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

Haack will star in the new HGTV series The Flip Off with the El Moussas and Hall. The show was originally meant to pit the couples against each other, and while Hall did film some content for the series, he exited following his split from Haack. Production resumed in July without Hall’s involvement, and instead, Haack will go up alone against Tarek and Heather.

“Oh, my Gosh, it is so good,” Heather told Us Weekly of the upcoming renovation competition series. “One of us wins. We can’t tell you who.”

“There’s a lot of ‘oh s***’ moments that people would never expect that when they tune in, they’re gonna find out what I’m talking about,” Tarek added.

Last month, Haack spoke to Entertainment Tonight about filming the show with Hall and how things improved once he left.

“Having split up made this so much easier and so much better in every way. The show would have been hard to film,” she said, noting that Hall was apparently jealous of her relationship with Tarek. “I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated, but who wants to live like that?”