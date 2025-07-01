Dancing With the Stars has a third and fourth cast member for Season 34. In an epic ABC/Hulu crossover, Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this fall.

Affleck and Leavitt join previously announced contestants Robert Irwin and Alix Earle. Their casting news was shared at the end of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special on July 1. Affleck was the first to be announced, followed by Leavitt in a surprise twist.

At the time the reunion special was filmed, Affleck was pregnant with her third child. On June 27, she revealed that she went into labor at the nail salon, giving her just about two months to recover before she has to start training for DWTS.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am,” Affleck gushed after bursting into tears. Host Nick Viall revealed that “most” of the girls auditioned for DWTS while filming Season 3 of Mormon Wives, and it was agreed that Affleck and Leavitt wanted it the most. “Obviously, I’m happy for Jen,” Leavitt confirmed, adding that she’d be supporting her from the front row. The whole cast agreed that Affleck could win the whole thing.

Then, Viall revealed that he had a second announcement: Leavitt would also be heading to Los Angeles with Affleck. Leavitt immediately ran into her husband Connor Leavitt’s arms. Leavitt and Affleck jumped up and down as they celebrated. “I hope you know you’re going down,” Affleck quipped.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning to cohost once again, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be behind the judges’ table. Affleck, Irwin, and Earle’s professional dance partners have not been announced yet, and there are still several more cast members to be named at a later date.

Season 33 will be a tough one to follow. Not only did fan-favorite Joey Graziadei win the competition, but there was also some romance in the ballroom. Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber struck up a relationship as partners on the show, although they’ve since split. Meanwhile, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko had a steamy partnership, as well, and even though they split after being eliminated, they reunited at the finale and briefly dated before ending their relationship, too.

A premiere date for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has not been confirmed, but ABC did reveal that it will be airing on Tuesdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The show generally comes back in September, so fans are expecting a mid-September premiere date.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion wrapped up its 10-episode second season. However, the show was picked up for 20 additional episodes in October 2024, so there are still 10 more episodes to go. Hulu has not revealed when the remaining episodes will come out yet.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, Fall 2025, ABC