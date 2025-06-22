Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa recently turned heads on a double date with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, and her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, after announcing a major life update.

On Saturday, June 21, the Flip Off stars came together for a meal, with Tarek posting a snap via Instagram of the foursome smiling together in seemingly post-divorce bliss.

“The girls made us…” Tarek, 43, quipped in the caption.

In the comments, Christina, 41, clarified, “Actually one of my fav couples to double date with… never a dull moment.”

“Two very lucky guys right there…” Christopher, 52, added.

Meanwhile, Heather, 37, commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children, a daughter named Taylor, 14, and a son named Brayden, 9. He and Heather married in 2021 and share a son, Tristan, 2.

Since splitting from her Flip or Flop co-star, Christina has been married and divorced twice. She welcomed a son, Hudson, 5, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She finalized her divorce with Ant in 2021 and then married Josh Hall that same year. In May 2025, Christina and Josh settled their divorce.

In the comments, Tarek’s Instagram followers lauded the exes and their significant others for their positive relationships on and off TV screens.

One person declared, “Love this dynamic! Screams we need to heal together to see more of this co-parenting duo. Healthy environments on both sides ❤️🙌 Thank you for sharing 👏.”

Another shared, “It’s nice that you all get along! Not many can do this!😍.”

Someone else echoed, “So happy for you guys! Cheers to being incredible roll [sic] models on what a blended family looks like! If more people chose to do this, there’d be a hell of a lot healthier kids and young adults in this world. 💞.”

Yet another fan commented, “This is so darn refreshing to see! Love that you’ve become friends again and that the ladies like each other. Such a great thing to model for your kiddos !!!”

Tarek’s photo update came on the heels of his and Heather’s major life update: They’re moving!

