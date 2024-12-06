HGTV Star Christina Haack Hits Back at ‘Ridiculous’ Dating Rumors

HGTV star Christina Haack is tired of people thinking she’s dating a new guy every time she posts a picture with a male friend or co-worker.

The Christina in the Country host took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 5, to hit back at the media for speculating about her dating life amid her messy divorce from estranged husband, Josh Hall.

“Slow news day…” Haack wrote. “I should be able to post pictures with my MARRIED male friends and male co-workers without it being an omg look who she’s dating thing. So bizarre and ridiculous.”

She continued, “Dear the media… I have plenty of interesting things to say (especially when it comes to my latest divorce) – we don’t need to invent things.”

Haack was responding to speculation that emerged after she posted a photo alongside Michael Lange, a contractor who works on her HGTV series, Christina on the Coast. In the pic, the pair posed together at a garden center, with Lange’s arm around Haack’s waist.

“Putting in the work!” Haack captioned the pic, while Lange reshared the image on his own Instagram Stories, writing, “Shopping with the queen of HGTV.”

This came just days after Haack shared a photo of Lange helping put up a Christmas tree at her home. “There are still good men left,” Haack captioned the pic, which some took as a sly dig at her ex, Hall.

Haack also shared a pic with Christina on the Coast build producer Dalton Short, writing, “Another good man right here. Dalton, I couldn’t do work life without you. Jack of all trades and hardest worker. I will get you your own Ferrari. We love you.”

Rumors circulated last month when Haack posted a photo with her friend Jared Merrell, which some fans initially assumed was the soft launch of a new relationship.

“I first thought she was introducing us to a new boyfriend I was like damn girl slow down!!” wrote one Instagram user.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

