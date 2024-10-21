Watch What Happens Live/Ina Garten for 'Be My Guest with Ina Garten' (Food Network)

Martha Stewart is standing by her take on the beef between her and fellow culinary legend Ina Garten.

While the two cooking stars agree that their friendship fell apart in the early ‘00s, the women have different accounts of why they lost touch. In her 2024 memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens, Garten said her move to Connecticut and Stewart spending time in Bedford, New York put distance between them.

However, during her Sunday (October 21) appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Stewart said otherwise, namely that Garten stopped speaking to her when she was imprisoned.

“She can write whatever she wants,” Stewart told host Andy Cohen of the memoir after confirming that she has “read parts of” the book, exclusively the sections about herself. When Cohen brought up the Connecticut claim, Stewart said: “That’s not true.”

Snoop Dogg then came to his BFF’s defense, saying: “Martha don’t fall out with people.” Stewart echoed that narrative, not mincing words that from her perspective, Garten cut off contact: “After I went to jail.”

“That’s when I stepped in,” Snoop joked about his bond with Stewart.

“Right, there you go!” said Cohen as the audience burst into laughter. “When one friend goes out the door, another friend comes in the door.”

Stewart, who served as bartender with Snoop and Seth Meyers as the guest, was promoting her upcoming bombshell documentary, Martha, which premieres on Netflix on October 30.

Meanwhile, Stewart has shared her side of the story before. In a September New Yorker profile of Garten, she claimed: “When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me. I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly.”

In response, Stewart's longtime publicist clarified that Stewart is "not bitter at all and there's no feud." Garten also denied that Stewart's prison sentence over insider trading charges was the reason for the rift. Stewart served five months in prison before her release in March of 2005. Garten "firmly" disputed Stewart's side of the story. Stewart met Garten in the early '90s when she visited her since-closed Barefoot Contessa shop in East Hampton, New York, quickly cooking up a friendship. "My desk was right in front of the cheese case and we just ended up in a conversation," Garten recalled in a 2017 TIME interview. "We ended up actually doing benefits together where it was at her house and I was the caterer, and we became friends after that." Stewart went on to help Garten's career in many ways, including featuring Garten on a 1999 episode of Martha Stewart Living, and introducing her to an editor who later collaborated with her on her debut cookbook, "The Barefoot Contessa." Stewart also wrote the forward for that book.