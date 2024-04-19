Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo Amid Drug & Toxic Workplace Allegations?

Andy Cohen has been in the spotlight in recent months following accusations of drug use and mistreatment in the workplace, and a report surfaced on Thursday claiming Bravo was negotiating his exit from the network.

According to InTouchWeekly, the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive was in discussions with Bravo regarding his departure from the network he helped shape.

“Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars,” a source claimed to the publication.

This comes after recent allegations made by Real Housewives stars Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville. In a lawsuit filed by McSweeney, she alleged Cohen “engaged in cocaine use with ‘Housewives’ and other Bravolebrities that he employs” and rewards those with whom he does cocaine “with more favorable treatment and edits.”

Meanwhile, lawyers for Glanville accused him of sexual harassment in a letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., and Shed Media, claiming he “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star while thinking of [Glanville] and invited her to watch via FaceTime.”

Cohen denied McSweeney’s claims and apologized for the incident with Glanville, which he said “was absolutely meant in jest” and that Glanville was “clearly in on the joke.”

So does this mean Cohen is out at Bravo? Well, not so fast. According to a new report from TMZ, a Bravo network representative blasted the rumors of having “no truth.”

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumor Andy’s negotiating an exit from the network,” a network source told TMZ.

In addition, a rep for the network told Deadline that the source cited in the original report “obviously has no clue about the situation.”

TMZ backed those claims, noting, “Sources with direct knowledge also tell us a report that cited an anonymous source to run their headline was way off base, and that none of the info that got published was accurate.”

So, as of right now, it seems like Cohen is staying put.