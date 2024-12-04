‘The Voice’ Decides on Final 5 After Stunning Night of Drama

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It was a close call for Reba McEntire on Tuesday’s (December 3) episode of The Voice, as she almost ended up in next week’s season finale with no team members left.

On Tuesday’s episode, the Top 8 contestants — Adam Bohanan, Christina Eagle, Danny Joseph, Jan Dan, Jeremy Beloate, Shye, Sofronio Vasquez, and Sydney Sterlace — awaited the results of America’s votes after their performances on Monday night (December 2).

Host Carson Daly announced the top four vote-getters, and it was good news for Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, each of whom had team members advance to the finale.

The four highest vote-getters were Team Gwen’s Sydney Sterlace, Team Snoop’s Jeremy Beloate, and both members of Team Bublé, Sofronio Vasquez and Shye.

That left McEntire without representation in the finale, as both of her team members, Danny Joseph and Adam Bohanan, placed in the bottom four. However, there was a chance for redemption as the remaining four singers returned to the stage to perform again for America’s Instant Save.

With the voting period only open for about five minutes, America didn’t have long to choose. In the end, Joseph, who performed an indie rock version of The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun,” made it through, meaning each coach is represented in next week’s finale.

That meant Bohanan, Christina Eagle, and Jan Dan were eliminated from the competition.

Before the vote was revealed, Joseph thanked McEntire for the confidence she’d given him.

“You know what?” McEntire replied. “God got you in shape to come do this for us because the world would have been so deprived without you being up on this stage, so we can all listen to you sing and watch you perform… you are totally different from anybody else on this competition this season. And I’m very proud that you’ve been on my team. I love you to pieces.”

The Top 5 will return to the stage on Monday (December 9) to perform one last time. America will then vote and the result will be announced on Tuesday’s (December 10) live finale on NBC.

The Voice, Season 26, Mondays, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesdays, 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (streaming next day on Peacock)