The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary on Martha Stewart just dropped, and it does not disappoint. If the teaser is any indication, the 83-year-old lifestyle icon won’t be holding back.

Stewart makes a jaw-dropping revelation that she cheated on her then-husband Andy Stewart. She offers pearls of wisdom directed to young women saying, “If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—.” The lifestyle guru tells them at that point to “Get out of that marriage.”

The voice on the other end of the camera follows up with, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” She responded, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about it. Later in the trailer, Stewart isn’t sure what is more important a marriage or a career. The mogul has only had one husband, a publisher named Andrew Stewart. She revealed to People they met on a blind date when he was a Yale law student.

The two married in 1961 after a year of dating. They had a daughter together, Alexis, around four years later. They spent nearly three decades together before separating and then divorcing in 1990. The doc clip doesn’t go further into the details of Stewart’s unfaithfulness but does give a look at the different facets of her life that will be covered. Among them, “What does it mean to be the first self-made billionaire in American history?”

Dubbed the original influencer, Stewart shed that cookie-cutter mold and perfect box the public and business folks wanted to put her in from the start. She says, “I’m strict and demanding and all those good things that make a successful person.” Another talking head on the doc adds it’s a great trait for a man, but for a woman, you’re considered a b*tch. The best-selling cookbook author said, “I could’ve just been a miserable has-been housewife. But I didn’t let that happen to myself and I’m so happy I didn’t.”

Stewart also makes no bones about the insider trading scandal 20 years ago and spending her five-month prison stay in 2005. She was ultimately found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal investigators.

“I was a trophy for these idiots,” she says in the clip. “I was dragged into solitary, no food or water.” It was described in the teaser as a b*tch hunt. Reflecting on everything today Stewart tells the producer “Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”

Stewart would rebound from rock bottom and rebuild her empire in a big way as seen in the trailer, breaking out even more as a personality post-prison. Rather than go quietly into the night, her star power grew including a collaboration and friendship with Snoop Dogg that continues to this day.

Martha premiere, October 30, Netflix