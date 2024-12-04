The juicy Rivals, based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, will be back for a second season—and considering the major cliffhanger the first ended on, we have to breathe a sigh of relief!

The series follows the social elite of 1980s England, where betrayal, backstabbing, infidelity, and frankly very scandalous behavior—it’s why we love it!—reigns supreme. Though Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and his Corinium hold the franchise, by the end of the first season, Declan (Aidan Turner), Rupert (Alex Hassell), and Freddie’s (Danny Dyer) Venturer are given the go-ahead to pitch for it. And when Tony learns about Cameron’s (Nafessa Williams) relationship with Rupert—she’s also playing both sides, ready to move over to Venturer where she’ll be given more power but unable to leave Corinium just yet because of Tony—well, he lashes out. She responds in kind, hitting him with an award, and as the season ends, his fate is unknown. Will he die on the floor of his office? Will he survive?

That’s just one of the burning questions—including about those sparks between Rupert and Declan’s daughter Taggie (Bella Maclean)—we have that fortunately we’ll be able to see answered. Read below for more.

Rivals, Season 2, TBA, Hulu