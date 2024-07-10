Céline Dion has made it clear that she is committed to returning to the stage after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, all the more highlighted in her recent documentary I Am: Céline Dion. And now, there are rumors circulating that Dion may return to stage for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to a report by The Sun, Dion has been offered a spot at the upcoming Olympic Games, with a source saying that “Paris would be the perfect opportunity” for the singer to “make it back to the stage.”

In recent months, Dion has made increasingly more and more public appearances, including a few NHL games and, most notably, the 2024 Grammys where she surprised audiences everywhere when she presented to the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

Hoda Kotb, who interviewed Dion in June, weighed in on Watch What Happens Live and said that Dion nearly revealed her upcoming plans for performing.

“They were shooting us doing that walk-and-talk,” Kotb said, “and her manager was off-camera. And I go, ‘So what’s going on, when are you performing again?’ And she goes, ‘Can I tell her?’ And her manager goes, ‘No!'”

WWHL co-guest Savannah Guthrie thinks it has to be the Olympics, though host Andy Cohen wasn’t convinced.

“I think it’s not gonna be,” he said. “And here’s why: I think it would be amazing, but my understanding is that this is something that she can’t control.” Cohen went on to explain that he believes the performance is too set in time for the international icon.

Kotb supported Guthrie, referencing Dion’s improved medical regiment and how it can be better timed with her performance schedules moving forward.

“You never know,” said Kotb. “If she knows she’s performing at a certain hour, let’s do it.”

“I would be so excited,” Cohen replied. Watch the full WWHL segment below.