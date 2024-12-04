‘The View’ Audience Roars Over Whoopi Goldberg’s Pete Hegseth Takedown

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Wednesday’s (December 4) edition of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, who has been a consistent voice of calm in response to news of the incoming Trump administration choices, very nearly lost her cool over the conversation about controversial Defense Secretary candidate Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, a Fox News show host who was one of the first nominees to receive pushback based on his lack of credentials, has been under increasing fire over allegations of misconduct. The latest development is that his own mother had to go on a talk show to recant a scathing email she sent to him in which she called him an “abuser of women.”

After playing a clip of Hegseth’s mother’s on-air response, Goldberg said, “Did she just say, ‘They’re not true anymore?’ So that means, at some point it was true.” After getting animated, she said, “You know what? I’m not gonna let these people work my nerves.”

Tuesday’s edition saw the return of the other cohosts who’d been absent on Tuesday, with Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin joining Goldberg and Sunny Hostin at the table. While the others also reiterated their opinions, some of which were already expressed during the first discussion of his nomination, it was Goldberg who continued to earn the most audible reaction from the audience.

“I really wanted to wait and see how he came at the four-star generals that are women. That’s one of those, ‘You want to tell me, I’ve worked my way up in this person’s volunteer army, 9000 of them, a volunteer army,'” she said in response to his prior comments disparaging women in combat, earning thunderous applause from the live crowd.

“These are people who said, ‘You know what, this is what my calling is. They decided to come out and fight. You’re going to tell people they’re not qualified to fight for their nation? … That doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “We need an army that gets why we need to be protected and does the job. And here you’re telling people, ‘You’re not qualified. You’re not qualified.’ That does not seem to be a good way to keep people in a volunteer army.”

To close the “Hot Topic” discussion, she responded to the positive response of the crowd and said, “Don’t worry, we got you. The women, we got you. When you get rid of us, if you get rid of the women, you get rid of half of the population. That’s not a smart move to me.”

