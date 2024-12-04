Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin has revealed she is undergoing IVF treatments as she and her husband, Justin Griffin, are trying to start a family.

Speaking on Monday’s (December 2) episode of The View‘s Behind the Table podcast, the former White House communications staffer told series producer Brian Teta that she and Justin have been trying to get pregnant “for about a year and a half” and “it wasn’t happening naturally.”

“So we made the decision to move forward with IVF,” she continued. “This is my second cycle, so, tomorrow I will be in the doctor’s office dealing with that.”

Alyssa added, “I wanted to share it for a couple of reasons. I had no idea at my age how hard this actually would be. I’m only 35 and, to me, I was like, ‘I’ve got plenty of time, this won’t be that difficult. I’m healthy, I work out, I eat right.’ My body was just not cooperating.”

The former Donald Trump associate admitted to giving herself “IVF injections at midnight at CNN on election night and working until four in the morning” just so she could stay on schedule. Through all that, she said she “felt fine.” However, this second cycle hasn’t been as kind.

“I didn’t cry, I didn’t have meltdowns, I didn’t feel hormonal swings. I think I got kind of cocky, because, the second cycle, I’ve been a wreck,” she shared. “I’ve not felt myself. I’ve been tired. I’ve been emotional… you feel uncomfortable in your body.”

She noted, “I just wanted to mention it because, from someone who is surprised by how hard it was, it’s because all the stories of this that we hear is usually women on the other side, like, ‘Here’s my baby and, oh, real quick, it was kind of hard to get here.'”

Even though the situation is tough, Alyssa encouraged others considering IVF treatment to give it a go because “there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

She also praised her View co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin for having her back throughout the process. “Sara Haines has been just beyond supportive and helpful in this process,” Alyssa said. “And Sunny has, too. She’s had her own journey with this!” Hostin conceived her two children using IVF.

Wrapping up the conversation, Alyssa joked that she “mostly shared” the news, “so if I meltdown on air, you know why!”