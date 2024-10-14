Cam Sullivan-Brown might not have been as competitive in the competitions as one might’ve expected from a former division one athlete, but the strength of his social game on Big Brother was absolutely undeniable. With just one Power of Veto win under his belt, he still managed to make it all the way to the finale alongside powerhouse players Chelsie Baham and Makensy Manbeck.

So what was it that kept him in the game for so long? His alliances, clearly, but that didn’t take him all the way to the finish line, as, ultimately, Makensy decided to try her luck with Chelsie in the final two, and the jurors chose the latter.

How does Cam feel about Chelsie’s win? And is there anything he’d do differently if he had another chance? TV Insider caught up with Season 26’s third-placer to find out.

(Also, be sure to check out our previous exit interviews with Matt Hardeman, Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, Cedric Hodges, Brooklyn Rivera, Tucker Des Lauriers, Joseph Rodriguez, Quinn Martin, T’kor Clottey, Leah Peters, Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, Chelsie Baham, and Makensy Manbeck.)

First of all, were you surprised at all by Makensy’s decision between you and Chelsie?

Cam Sullivan-Brown: I was not surprised. I knew that Makensy and Chelsie had a very close relationship. So when Makensy won part three, I was not surprised that I was getting evicted.

What would you have said if you did get to the bottom two and you were up against Makensy? What kind of speech would you have given?

I would have harped on loyalty. I would have harped on playing the perception of me being an athlete and actually not winning comp and playing that to my advantage. And then I would have used the fact that, when she was HoH, I got her to do a lot of my dirty work. Whose votes do you think you might have been able to corral away from her?

I think I would have definitely been able to get T’kor, Kimo, possibly Quinn or Rubina. And then if Chelsie did get evicted, Chelsie.

Was it true what Chelsie said that you would have taken her to the final two if it was between her and Makensy?

Yeah. Absolutely. I’ve been very loyal throughout this whole game. Even when my alliances got blown up, Chelsie has been the first person that I work with so I would have wanted to end it with her for sure.

Now that you can watch the season back, what are you looking forward to seeing if and when you do?

I’m just looking forward to see how bad I did in those competitions, just how bad it looks. You know what I’m saying? I also just wanted to see all the things that Chelsie said in her DR sessions — if she was talking mad mess behind my back. Those are the two things that I’m looking forward to the most, looking back on the season.

Is there anything you would want to have a do over on with those challenges or otherwise?

The biggest thing is those competitions maybe just, I would have loved just one. You know what I’m saying? At least part one or part two of the final HoH. I would have been cool with that. So that is probably my biggest regret.

We didn’t get to see your vote. But did you vote for Chelsie?

Yes, I voted for Chelsea.

What do you think it ultimately came down to between them?

I think that Chelsie just played a whole game of Big Brother, social game, winning comps and then strategically, she’s played a full, all around game and she’s been playing that since day one and I’ve seen that happen. I’ve seen it unfold with my own eyes, so I would have to vote for Chelsie.

Who are you looking forward to spending time with outside the house the most?

Oh, my goodness, my pops, I miss my pops so much. I literally wanted to come on this show so I can retire him with the money. So I’m looking forward to spending time with my dad.

Big Brother, streaming, Paramount+