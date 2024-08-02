Another week, another shocking eviction on Big Brother. On Thursday (August 1), the housemates had the choice to either send home Lisa Weintraub, the celebrity chef who’s proven to be a formidable competitor, or Angela Murray, the real estate agent who’s made more waves than an ocean.

Unsurprisingly, the vote was almost unanimous… surprisingly, though, that landslide tally was in favor of Angela staying instead of Lisa.

The shock of this choice was written all over Lisa’s face as she silently half-hugged her housemates goodbye on the way out the door. So how did she really feel about that lopsided vote, and what is she watching for next?

TV Insider caught up with Lisa Weintraub to discuss her dramatic live eviction.

Now that you’ve had a few hours to process all of this, how are you feeling this morning about it?

Lisa Weintraub: I have so many questions. I want to know what the tea is when this happened, what was going on and I just need some more information. I wish I could talk to the house guests right now to spill the tea with me.

So what do you think happened? What is your suspicion about why would they target you instead of Angela?

I think I was a bigger game threat and people wanted a strong threat out of the house. That was clear with Matt and that was clear with me. So get out the strong players while you can because you know, we would be coming for you. So they were playing their game and I was playing mine.

Were you surprised though by the lopsided nature of that vote?

Yeah, I was very shocked. I thought that I had genuine alliances, teammates, friends in the house that I had built, been building for two weeks. I am a woman of my word and as transparent as possible. So I was following through on those relationships and the commitments I made with people while playing the game, and unfortunately, they weren’t following through on their end. But I stand by my character and my integrity for what I put into those relationships. So I would have made a very different decision obviously. But it is what it is.

What does it mean to you to know that Kenney stuck by his word?

I really appreciate it. I knew that he was a straight shooter. He was my block buddy for two weeks in a row. And anything that he told me I believed with a solid ground. He’s never lied to me. He’s always been a straight shooter. He sees everything and knows a lot. He was the only one during the eviction ceremony as I was talking to everyone that confirmed, “Hey, you have my vote. I don’t know what’s going on with the rest of the house.” He was a lone wolf and I think out of the loop, I want him to win HoH so he can shake things up in there.

I was wondering about that when you were talking to everyone, you, you obviously had a very stern face, you appeared to be shocked. Did anybody apologize or say anything that made you feel better?

Everyone at all points is always playing the game. So I don’t think anyone fully wanted to make any moves to expose what was going on. The only person that said something when they hugged me was T-Kor and she whispered, “I’m sorry.”

Were you aware of the “Pentagon Alliance,” or did they hide that well enough?

No… But what’s funny is that I thought or I wanted to work with T-Kor, Quinn, Cam, and Leah, and me. I thought that was the alliance but Kam was never officially in it. I mean, good for them. They were double alliance. They were doing a double alliance but they also committed to me. … I think maybe people have— for me I had two alliances that I was building and committed to. So I wouldn’t put it past anyone that had a double alliance situation. I like to call it the core and then the outer core and then there’s the inner core and then there’s the final two. So that’s just the way. It’s kind of like the core of the earth, right? There’s the inside, the outer layer, and then it builds, and I think that’s what people have to have in the game, and then they, week by week, whatever happens, they keep going with what works for them.

Speaking of your core alliance, what went into your decision to vote for Matt to stay the first time, and were you surprised it became such a sticking point?

Yeah, I was very surprised by the house vote. Clearly, I was out of some of the circles that information trickled down to me. I didn’t vote for Matt [as part of a group play] — let me be clear. I was not wrapped around anyone’s finger. I was playing my own game. I’m a strong and smart woman. And no one was playing me — except this week, they all did play me — but the first week I voted for Matt because socially he would have been a number for me until he needed to go. There was also a level of relatability for what we experienced in the house that I voted for, for him. I also didn’t know if the house fully, fully had all of the numbers. So he was going to be a number for me. He was not my alliance member. I never made an alliance with him. I was not wrapped around the finger, but that’s why I did vote for him. But once the votes came out, I lied because it would have not been beneficial for my long game to say that I voted for him based off of the house vote.

There are a lot of people saying Angela is fake or a plant or working with AI. What’s your read on her and her dramatics?

You know what you do, you girl and I’m gonna stay over here because it doesn’t align with me.