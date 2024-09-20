Before Thursday (September 20) night, T’kor Clottey managed to avoid the Big Brother elimination block altogether. Thanks in part to her extreme social savvy, the strength of her alliances, and, well, some other players bringing negative attention to themselves, she didn’t have to face potential eviction until this week. Unfortunately for her, though, the day she’d been avoiding for weeks finally did come.

This week, Leah Peters was the Head of Household and made a deal with Angela Murray and Cam Sullivan-Brown that they’d be safe from the block no matter what since they all spent nine hours in the grueling comp together. She then decided to nominate two of the “trio” of allies, Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe, to break up the group. Then, when Angela decided to save Kimo from the block (in hopes that he’d be a more favorable juror to her later on in the process) after winning the Power of Veto, Leah up put T’kor against Rubina, and the vote was four to one for T’kor to depart from the house … and the Jankie World installation they’d been living (and slowly dying) in.

So how did T’kor really feel about that eviction vote? And what does she think will happen next? TV Insider caught up with T’kor Clottey find out.

First thing’s first. How happy are you to be out of Jankieland right now? That looked like actual torture.

T’kor Clottey: I’m very happy to be outside of Jankie World. It was absolute torture. I am someone who loves to stay inside and so sleeping outside without absolutely no notice for seven days straight, eating nothing but pizza and ice cream certainly was not the mood. Maybe, back in the day, 5, 7, max 10, I would have been living it up, but as a 23-year-old, it was not meant for me.

Your final campaign speech in the eviction vote was pretty generous to the houseguests and Rubina. Were you surprised that her speech wasn’t as deferential to you?

I thought Rubina’s speech was beautiful. I thought it was a great testament to the kind of person that she is and who she represents. And, you know, I kind of had an idea of the direction of where the votes were going. And so I wanted to state my piece and let them know that I love and respect each and every single one of them.

Was there anyone whose vote actually surprised you in the eviction?

The answer is no. Like I said, I did have a good sense of where it was going being on a block for the first time was very weird, but I knew even more so the dynamics that I was having with people in those last moments felt even weirder. And so I kind of knew that I was the one going and that this was about where the votes would end up.

Looking back on the season is there anything you wish you could get a do-over on, and why?

Looking back on the season, one thing that I would love to get a do-over on is honestly that puzzle veto. If I had won that puzzle veto, I could have used it on either Kimo or Rubina. And the chances of all three of us staying in this game would have increased exponentially, but, you know, it just was not my day. I wasn’t able to pull out the win. But that is probably the place that I wish I could get a do-over.

What are you expecting to happen in the house after your exit, and who are you rooting for now?

So, in Big Brother, literally anything can happen. I think that sometimes the things I think that sometimes the things that I expect are ultimately the things that never take place. And so it’s hard to say for sure. But if I wanted to make a guess, I do think that new relationships are forming and I would hope that those relationships could formulate and go to the end. And who I’m rooting for? Obviously, I’m rooting for Kimo and Rubina. They’re my besties. And so I wish them absolutely nothing but the best.

