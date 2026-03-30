What To Know Howie Mandel apologized publicly to Kelly Ripa after an awkward exchange about his age during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Mandel explained that, as a comedian, he didn’t intend to offend and acknowledged that sometimes jokes don’t land as intended.

The apology, shared on Instagram, sparked mixed reactions from fans and celebrities.

Howie Mandel has seemingly apologized to Kelly Ripa for an awkward appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark last week. But was he just continuing the joke?

The America’s Got Talent judge appeared on the March 23 episode and was jokingly offended when Ripa and Mark Consuelos congratulated him on turning 70 back in November 2025 and told him he looked “great.”

“I look great? That doesn’t mean anything to me. No, no, no, no. I don’t like that, because that’s a caveat,” Mandel argued, to which Ripa replied, “We’re not saying you look great for 70. You look great. We’re saying you look great, and I don’t believe you’re 70.”

Mandel added, “It’s like saying you’re smart for a stupid person.”

On Sunday (March 29), Mandel took to Instagram to share a public apology for his comments. “I have been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not. And I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing, philosophically,” the comedian said in a video of him standing on a beach.

“I don’t believe that somebody… who’s a comedian needs to apologize for a joke. It is a joke. It is meant as a joke, and it’s not meant to offend. In all my years, 50 years in the business, I haven’t ever publicly kind of apologized… It’s hard for me,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel)

“But this is for Kelly Ripa, who, in the past, has been incredibly supportive. Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have co-hosted with her, and I’ve known her for years,” Mandel noted. “When I go out there, I just try to be entertaining and funny, and sometimes, as a comedian, things don’t land the way you mean them to land.”

He went on to say that not only was he sorry to Ripa, but he also admitted she was right. “You’re absolutely right. And I’m sorry I didn’t see it that way,” he said. “But after a lot of thought and self-reflection, I do look great for my age! I really do… I look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good.”

Fans and friends jumped into the comments, with some debating whether the apology was simply Mandel continuing the joke.

“I’m sorry you look so good😂,” commented AGT host Terry Crews.

Musical artist Santa J Claus quipped, “Love the sincerity here. What a natural and authentic apology.”

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron added, “That was the smoothest pivot to self-love I’ve ever seen…apart from my own morning conversations to my mirror.”

Live with Kelly and Mark executive producer Michael Gelman commented, “During these divided times, one thing we can all agree upon is that you do look great … for your age.”

DJ and record producer Clinton Sparks added, “Hahaha. Amazing!”

“Everything’s right on schedule Howie you don’t have to apologize for anything ever because you’re so young and beautiful and that’s what matters keep in mind and eternity of vanity is a discovery too late,” wrote actor Stephen Baldwin.

Film producer Brett Gursky said, “People probably aren’t going to get that this apology is also part of the joke.”

“I watched the show nothing seemed offensive to me and you were just being funny. It’s crazy if she was offended for no reason and this shouldn’t even be an issue whatsoever. Love you Howie,” wrote one fan.

“Takes a man to say you are sorry! way to go @howiemandel 🙌 and you look fantastic!!” another said.

Another added, “Wow! From what I know about @kellyripa an apology was not needed. However I admire you doing this @howiemandel, very kind of you to acknowledge an awkward moment!”