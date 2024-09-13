The first juror of the season has finally been selected. At Thursday’s (September 12) eviction on Big Brother, Quinn Martin was voted out of the house by a vote of four to two, with Kimo Apaka chosen to remain in the game to contend with the remaining houseguests.

Quinn didn’t make a big fuss on his way out of the door, though he did tell the others they were “lame” on his way out. However, his eviction was still a bit of a surprise since the Head of Household for this week was his fellow “Visionaries” founder Chelsie Baham. Chelsie had a choice about who to put on the block against Kimo after Makensy Manbeck decided to use her Power of Veto to save Angela Murray (which must be the cool thing to do these days or something because it’s the third time it’s happened). Chelsie chose to send in Quinn, who tried ramping up his flirtationship with Leah, who then did some politicking on his behalf with Angela. Ultimately, though, Makensy, T’kor Clottey, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Rubina Bernabe were all convinced Kimo was the one to keep around (with Leah and Angela sticking to their plan to try and save him).

On top of being evicted, Quinn also had the highly unusual circumstance of being greeted by someone other than Julie Chen Moonves on his way out. For the first time in show history, she was not present for the eviction due a Covid diagnosis, and Jerry O’Connell took her place instead (earning a bit of a ratings bump, with an average of 3.31m viewers, up +12%). Oddly, though, it was kind of perfect, since he was named after the actor’s character in Sliders.

So how did Quinn feel about this jarring turn of events? TV Insider caught up with him to find out.

How much does it feel like kismet that you were ushered out by the guy whose character you’re named after, when Julie Chen Moonves is never not there?

Quinn Martin: What a like, full circle moment for me, how exciting meeting Jerry was. Super iconic. I’m still thoroughly confused with what he was doing here, and the fact that he is a super fan is pretty jarring to me, because he just seems like he’s got a lot going on. But, um, yeah, it was wild that like to see Quinn from Sliders is crazy, especially like when I’ve just met my demise. Really cool, but still just so thoroughly confusing. I don’t know where to go from here.

How confident were you walking into the vote that you would be voted to stay?

My confidence was on 12, dude. I was so confident that I had laid out a strategic game plan, and listed all the pros and cons of keeping me and just sharing the value that I can provide to other people’s games. Sure, a lot of it was built on lies, but it there was a logical string that I was following. So going into this boat, especially after securing Angela’s with Leah, I felt so confident and I was genuinely blindsided to see myself get voted out four-two.

Looking back throughout the season, are there any decisions you regret or wish you could re-do?

I think that the one big decision that was a huge blunder for my game was putting up Joseph. I wanted to feed the machine. The Big Brother machine is coded in the dreams and aspirations of players, and unfortunately, it was at Joseph’s expense. I wish that I hadn’t put him up, but I think that my logic of trying to shy away from putting T’kor on the block to gain Chelsie’s goodwill. So it’s not going to keep me up at night for too long, but I wish that guy could have been in jury with me because I think he would have been voted out before me. So at least there would have been someone between me and the jury house. Yeah, I kind of regret that decision.

I think I could have been a bit more tactical in forcing our five person alliance to slap a name on it. I wish I would have done that. I was just trying to respect the boundaries of Chelsie, since she was such a powerful player and I needed her sign of approval to, like, get me further in the game.