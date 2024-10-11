The Big Brother Season 26 finale is now just two days away, and there are three remaining houseguests in contention for the big $750,000 prize: Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, and Cam Sullivan-Brown. That means that on Thursday night’s live eviction, Makensy decided not to go forward with her plan for an all-girl finale and voted to evict Rubina Bernabe instead of Cam.

Rubina’s ascension to the final four was quite impressive, though, and before she headed to the jury house, TV Insider caught up with Rubina to find out how she feels about being a part of this season of Big Brother (and what’s next for her and Tucker Des Lauriers).

Looking back on the season, what was your favorite and least favorite challenge?

Rubina Bernabe: My favorite challenge, surprisingly enough, was the most physical one of the season: the firewall. Because hello, I was the last woman standing and the smallest woman in the house. So for me, that was already a win. My least favorite was what came first, the egg competition. Because I came so close, I had so many eggs lined up, but no, none of them knocked down a single letter. So I will be practicing that for no reason except for my ego for the next few months. I’m gonna knock down letters for no reason except that it will make me feel better about that competition.

What do you think your Big Brother legacy will be?

Oh, that’s a great question. Oh, I think my Big Brother legacy will be my showmance with Tucker Des Lauriers. But what do I want it to be? That I was a woman that stood for women, a woman that wanted to empower women, and maybe the two things can be true at the same time. Hopefully.

If you could do anything over again this season, would you?

If I could do anything over again this season? No, I would not change a thing. I believe in the butterfly effect. And if I change one thing, it might have changed the whole course of the season, but maybe not in my favor. I think getting to the final four is low-key shocking for me in and of itself. And I’m so grateful for the way everything worked out. And I always truly believe I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be and everything works out for me. So, no, I wouldn’t change a thing.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tucker outside the house?

Okay, I am absolutely looking forward to seeing Tucker outside that house. Come on now. If I got even a smidgeon of who he is inside the house, I can only imagine how much more amazing he is outside the house because the game made us all a little bit crazy. So to be able to experience each other just as we are, as normal people… well, as normal as crazy people could be outside. I’m just excited to be regular humans and hang out, maybe go on a date.

Big Brother, Season 26 finale, Sunday, 9/8c, CBS