‘Big Brother’: Angela Murray on Why People Kept Saving Her All Season

Angela Murray is a name that will live on in Big Brother infamy for a very long time, for many reasons. She made waves right from the start with a head-spinning fight in the first week. From there, her very theatrical personality dominated the house at all times, and she became the subject of so many saves we lost count.

Angela was so lucky throughout the season — with not one, not two, but three fellow houseguests using their Power of Veto to save her from the block — that some fans even wondered if she was part of the BB AI twist or that she was a producer plant.

Well, Thursday’s (September 26) episode finally saw her reach the end of her road on the show, as the cast had whittled down to just a half dozen houseguests.

You had a lot of friends in the house, but who was your truest ally and why?

Angela Murray: I certainly did. My most trusted ally was definitely Leah. And the reason why is that Leah and I had spent a lot of time that maybe TV viewers didn’t get to see, and we related more on a personal level than the gaming level. And so I did trust Leah very, very much, and I do think she’s a very genuine person. And so therefore I trusted her and wanted to take it to the house with her. I wanted to go all the way. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but I’ve got a friend for life.

Why do you think people kept using the Power of Veto to save you?

Because, I’m gonna be honest with you, a lot of this game I just—I mean, obviously you have to wing it. You just have to, you have to pivot where you have to pivot. But I think it’s because I made genuine personal relationships with people, and they saw my heart, and they knew I wanted to be there, and maybe they also thought that it would benefit their game, and let’s face it: Tucker used it to just shake things up, and I’m so glad that he did. I thought it was a great moment in the house where, you know, we were just too much like summer camp in Kumbaya, things needed to get shaken up and I’m glad that he used it on me. Outside of that, I think people just like me, and I think they really do. I spend a lot of time with these people. A lot of time. Trust me.

When you look back on the past several weeks, is there anything you wish you could have a do-over on?

I think there are several things I’d love to have a do-over on. Most recent is, just trust my gut. I was gonna write down an initial number for that tie with Chelsie and that final HoH there that I was in with a double eviction, and I didn’t go with my gut. So I wish I would have trusted my gut a little more. And another thing that I feel that kind of I shot myself in the foot was jumping the gun, sort of speaking a little too early on certain things. Petitioning to get Tucker out for one. That was a very tough week for me. And I really had to deal with the repercussions of what I had done and that was tough. And trusting Quinn—I should never have trusted that kid. He kept letting me down. So trusting Quinn, maybe I should put that at the top.

Now that you’re in the jury house, what are you expecting to happen and who can you possibly be rooting for?

Now that I’m in the jury house and the people that are left in the game, I am rooting for Kimo. I just love the kid, and I know that he is so deserving of this. He has been put up as a pawn time after time, much like myself, and he has got the grit and the tenacity and the personality to pull this off. I am rooting for Kimo.

