And then there were four. On Thursday’s (October 4) Big Brother eviction, Kimo Apaka was on the block for the seventh consecutive week, but luck wasn’t on his side this time. Against his best friend Rubina Bernabe, Kimo was evicted by a vote of two to one (with Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham sticking to their original plan, despite some waffling, after Makensy Manbeck decided not to use her Power of Veto to change the nominations).

Now, Kimo is heading to the jury house (where Angela Murray, Leah Peters, T’kor Clottey, and Quinn Martin are already settled in) to watch the final four vying for the finale. Before his gets there, though, TV Insider caught up with Kimo Apaka to talk about his experience and what he expects to see next.

Were you surprised by the results of the vote, and why or why not?

Kimo Apaka: The results of the vote did not surprise me. I had a gut feeling that this could be my time. I mean, obviously, you hope for the best outcome. But I think everyone at this point is making the best decision for their own games. And unfortunately, that didn’t include me in the picture. But very grateful for the opportunity and excited for everybody else who’s left in the house.

Were there any times before this that you were on the block and believed you were going to go home?

There were definitely moments when I was on the block — because I was on the block for a handful of times — where I thought, “Oh my goodness, am I at risk of going home right now?” I mean, a bunch of those times I was told that I was a pawn but as we know in Big Brother, pawns do go home. So there was always that constant kind of fear in my gut. But thankfully I stayed as long as I could, and, unfortunately, this time it didn’t work out but, you know, I’m grateful for all the other times where I either took myself off the block or by whatever it was, I was not sent home.

Are there any moments you look back on and wish you had a do-over on?

There are so many moments in this game where I wish I could go back, and do it over. But ultimately, I can’t regret anything that I’ve done in this game because I told myself coming in to maximize this game and the experience in every way possible. And I did what I thought I had to do in every single moment. I got the final five, which is amazing for me did not expect it. So though, I wish I could do over things. I’m also happy with how things went because I believe everything happens for a reason in its own timing just the way it is it supposed to.

What are you expecting to happen between the final four now that you’re no longer in the house?

I’m hoping for my girl Rubina to take it all the way home and win the whole thing, but at this point, I mean, it really is a toss-up there. Everyone who’s left in the house has such amazing qualities that I know could take them to the end and ultimately win them the prize, so I can’t even guess out of the four because they all bring very different things to the game. And I could totally see the jury voting for whatever best qualities that they bring to the table.

Who are you looking forward to spending time with in the Jury House?

I’m looking forward to seeing my friend T’kor. I miss her so much. But also, I mean, everyone in the jury house right now, I know that I will just get along with so well in the real world and this is a little slice of that, though.

