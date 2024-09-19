Netflix Users Slam Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ for Menendez Brothers Portrayal: ‘Disgusting Piece of Trash’

The second season of Ryan Murphy‘s Monster series for Netflix is here, and, just like the first, it’s being met with some immediate controversy.

Whereas Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was slammed by family members of some victims, the newest iteration — Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which hit the streamer on Thursday (September 19) — is catching heat from some viewers for perceived inaccuracies and creative liberties taken with the real-life events that inspired this leg of the anthology series.

On social media, several fans complained that there were historical inaccuracies in this dramatic telling of the true-crime story, which saw the Menendez brothers convicted for murdering their mother and father.

For example, one watcher wrote that while they believe the Netflix show will “be the definitive adaptation” due to the streaming service’s global reach and millions of subscribers, “it is riddled with inaccuracies. I feel like an idiot for being hopeful about this show.”

That user wasn’t the only one who was optimistic about the outcome but dispirited by the results; another user shared a similar sentiment, taking particular issue with the incestuous undertones of the brothers’ relationship as portrayed in the show, saying, “This particular season seems like such a slap in the face to the Menendez Brothers and it just makes me sad for them. Was hoping Ryan and the rest of the crew would bring some type of justice to them. This incestuous stuff in the show is disrespectful.”

Some viewers felt that Monsters didn’t adequately contextualize the case and the experiences of abuse the brothers allegedly went through before the murders took place: “I’m two episodes into Netflix Monsters about the Menendez brothers & I’m already starting to feel my anger bubbling to the surface. I was hopeful it would reveal the truth if the extreme abuse those boys suffered, but it would seem the implication is the opposite. I’m disgusted,” someone wrote. “This is the biggest joke and just all around just disgusting and disrespectful to both Erik and Lyle Menendez,” wrote another.

Perhaps the most vociferous complaint in this regard came from the person who wrote this: “The Menendez brothers were victims of sexual abuse who finally retaliated against their abusers and this disgusting piece of trash has turned their story into an incestuous fanfic. Hell is not hot enough for Ryan Murphy.”

A small contingent of those complaining about the show were also critical of the musical selections, of all things: “I love that in the second episode of Monsters, they have the Menendez brothers in a montage while ‘Ice Ice Baby’ is played in the montage even though the episode takes place in 1989 and the song didn’t come out until a year later,” wrote one audience member. “Were the Menendez brothers really THAT into Milli Vanilli?” asked another.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.