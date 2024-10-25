Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Has Warning for Menendez Brothers if They Get Released

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has some advice for the Menendez Brothers ahead of their resentencing hearing, which could see them walk free after being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996.

Blanchard, who was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee, told TMZ that Erik and Lyle Menendez should “tread carefully” because “while people are currently advocating for them, she knows from personal experience it won’t always be like that.”

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. Since her release from prison, Blanchard has shared updates on her life on social media and on Lifetime’s Life After Lock Up.

Blanchard told TMZ  that she “hopes all the facts of [the Menendez Brothers] case are taken into account, and they have a peaceful transition back into society if they’re released.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended on Thursday, October 24, that Erik and Lyle should be resentenced. The brothers are currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty, more than 30 years ago.

Renewed focus has been put on the Menendez case following Ryan Murphy‘s new Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which detailed the alleged abuse the brothers suffered at the hands of their father.

Speaking to TMZ earlier this month, Blanchard said she wasn’t “super educated” on all the details of the Menendez case but noted how “she stands for all victims of abuse.” She added that abuse victims need to be advocated for more and prisons need to be reformed.

According to Los Angeles-based defense attorney Neama Rahmani, a decision on Lyle and Erik’s case is now in the hands of a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, who will decide if the brothers will remain in prison, face a new trial, or have their sentences reduced.

Rahmani told People that he believes that because prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced, it’s more likely “the judge will rubber stamp it… Then it’s going to be a matter of days before they’re released.”

Blanchard shared her advice for if the brothers are set free. She told TMZ, “The world is so different now, it can be hard to adjust,” and recommended they get into therapy to help adjust to the modern world.

