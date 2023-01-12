Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against Evan Peters’ Golden Globes Win

Tony Hughes was one of the 17 men and boys Jeffrey Dahmer murdered in Milwaukee between 1978 and 1991, and Hughes’ mother Shirley is speaking out after Evan Peters won a Golden Globe for his depiction of the serial killer and cannibal in Netflix‘s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story. Peters won in the category Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

Speaking to TMZ, Ms. Hughes said, “There’s a lot of sick people around the world. And people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going, and this makes sick people thrive on the fame.”

According to the news outlet, Hughes said, “nothing good will come from Evan’s award for the Netflix series. She says it just adds to the grief for the families of the people Dahmer killed, replaying the tragedy over and over.”

Evan Peter did not mention Dahmer's victims or their families in his speech, and Hughes said that Peters should have paid tribute to the victims during his acceptance speech, or at least mentioned their families, who are still grieving to this day. Tony Hughes was killed in 1991 at the age of 31. Hughes, who became deaf in early childhood, was an aspiring model who loved to dance. The trial of Dahmer lasted two weeks and Dahmer was sentenced to fifteen terms of life imprisonment on February 17, 1992. He was later beaten to death by a fellow inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin where he was serving his sentence.

