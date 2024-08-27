What happens when the picture-perfect family is just that: picture perfect? That’s what the teaser trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story asks as the titular brothers are all smiles in a portrait session with their parents — until the camera stops clicking, that is.

Netflix’s new true-crime anthology series, which launched with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022, continues with this still-stunning case of a pair of brothers who were convicted after killing their well-to-do parents on August 20, 1989.

And now, Netflix is offering a ton of key details about the series. Here’s what to know.

When does Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiere?

The series premieres on Netflix on Thursday, September 19 at 3 a.m. ET.

Is there a teaser trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?

Yes! Embedded above is a teaser trailer for the new series, which shows a family in clear distress, as the mother questions what is “really going on” between her husband and “the boys.” It also reveals that the show will explore the claims of incest that were lodged by the Menedez brothers at their trial, when they accused their father of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse and said they killed him out of self-defense after they threatened to expose his crimes.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

What is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story about?

The series dramatizes the infamous true-life murders of José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez by their sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The official logline for the show is: “While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed — and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole — that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?”

Who stars in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?

The star-studded cast features in the lead Javier Bardem as José Menendez, Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise “Kiitty” Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson.

Supporting stars include Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel, Paul Adelstein as David Conn, Jason Butler Harner as Det. Les Zoeller, Enrique Murciano as Carlos Baralt, Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, Drew Powell as Det. Tom Linehan, Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli, Gil Ozeri as Dr. William Vicary, Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman, Tessa Auberjonois as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Tanner Stine as Perry Berman, Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen, Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik, Marlene Forte as Marta Cano, and Vicki Lawrence as Leigh.

The series is written by Ryan Murphy, David McMillan, Todd Kruban, Ian Brenna, and Reilly Smith. Directors include Brennan, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay, Michael Uppendahl, and Carl Franklin.