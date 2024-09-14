Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark will be celebrating a milestone this holiday season, and so will Lacey Chabert. This will be the 15th year of Countdown to Christmas and Chabert’s 15th Christmas movie for the network. She stars in The Christmas Quest alongside Kristoffer Polaha, a long-awaited onscreen pairing for Hallmark fans.

The film won’t technically be Chabert and Polaha’s first time in the same movie. He appeared in Chabert’s Haul Out the Holly, but they didn’t get the chance to work together in a large capacity. “This was the first time we were together for the entire film, and we play a divorced couple who has to go on a treasure hunt together. It was a blast, like an incredible experience,” Chabert told TV Insider.

She continued, “Iceland’s somewhere I’ve never been. When we go on location, the places become characters in the movie almost. So this one, we got to show off so much of this beautiful place, and I think the audience is going to feel like they’ve taken a little trip to Iceland.”

Chabert had to adapt to the colder temperatures while filming the Hallmark holiday movie, and she’ll be the first to admit she prefers “slightly higher temperatures.” She added, “At one point about the second week of shooting, we realized I needed a heated vest. They had a million hot packs in every pocket, and we just did everything we could to stay warm. It was remarkable. We were in lava caves and hiking up an ice glacier. [It was] just so much fun.”

The Celebrations with Lacey Chabert star has been a part of the Hallmark family since 2010. The actress is “proud” of the work she’s done at the network for nearly 15 years and can’t wait to celebrate the Countdown to Christmas anniversary. “When I did the very first one, Elevator Girl, so many years ago, I had no idea it would turn into this, and I’m deeply grateful for it,” she said.

