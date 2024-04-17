Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark is the gift that keeps on giving! Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha are joining forces in their first-ever Hallmark Christmas movie together, set to premiere later in 2024 as part of Hallmark Channel’s 15th Annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Hallmark fan-favorites Chabert and Polaha have wrapped production on The Christmas Quest, which was shot on location in Iceland. This will be the first onscreen pairing of Chabert and Polaha. Polaha had a brief cameo in Chabert’s 2022 holiday movie Haul Out the Holly.

The new holiday movie follows an archaeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, who are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for a legendary treasure. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

“In the spirit of the best action-adventure romances, The Christmas Quest pairs Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha on a daring quest, with a unique holiday twist,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development & Programming, Hallmark Media. “Lacey and Kristoffer are at their charming best together and are the perfect pair to take viewers on this journey.”

The Christmas Quest marks a milestone for Chabert. The upcoming film will be her 15th Hallmark Christmas movie. The Hallmark icon has starred in hits like Winter in Vail, Christmas Waltz, and more. Chabert and Polaha starred in two of the highest-rated cable movies of 2023, A Merry Scottish Christmas and A Biltmore Christmas.

Ahead of the announcement, Chabert and Polaha teased their Christmas movie in a video they shared on social media. The pair appeared in an igloo together and Polaha said, “You know, this could be a really cool place to film a Hallmark Christmas movie, wouldn’t it?” Chabert looked at the camera and replied, “Really cool.”

The Christmas Quest is from Synthetic Cinema International and Hero Productions. Chabert, Andrew Gernhard, Kimberley Bradley, and Jonathan Eskenas are executive producers. The movie is produced by Molly Mayeux, Arnar Knutsson, and Bui Baldvinsson. Dustin Rikert directs from a script by Marcy Holland.